MLB moving All-Star Game out of Atlanta in response to Georgia's new voting law

CINCINNATI — In the most decisive response yet by a major professional sport to Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws, America’s pastime will relocate its All-Star Game from the Atlanta area, Major League Baseball’s commissioner announced Friday.

“I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft,” commissioner Rob Manfred stated in a release sent to the media confirming the decision. “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

The Braves released a statement on how they were “deeply disappointed” that their new ballpark, Truist Field, would not hold the 91st All-Star Game.

“This was neither our decision, nor our recommendation,” the team said in a statement posted on Twitter, “and we are saddened that fans will not be able to see this event in our city. The Braves organization will continue to stress the importance of equal voting opportunities and we had hoped our city could use this event as a platform to enhance the discussion. Our city has always been known as a united in divided times and we will miss the opportunity to address issues that are important to our community.”

President Biden said this past week he “strongly support” baseball’s decision to move the All-Star Game, saying about the sport: “People look to them, they’re leaders.”

A new host city was not announced.

As of Friday afternoon, the Cardinals had not been approached about St. Louis being a possible site for the Midsummer Classic or even explored the idea of doing so. When asked about that being an option, an official said it was not likely, using the words "pretty slim." The Cardinals hosted the 2009 All-Star Game as a showcase for Busch Stadium III and have the facilities required for the event.