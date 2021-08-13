Scholten calls out MLB at Field of Dreams game

For J.D. Scholten, Thursday night was one he will never forget.

Scholten, a two-time Iowa District 4 congressional candidate, was in attendance on Thursday at the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, where the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees by a score of 9-8 in the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa history.

Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson ended the game with a walk-off home run off of Yankees reliever Zack Britton into the right field corn.

“If you just had the game itself, it was unbelievable,” Scholten said. “It was one of the best games you will ever attend in your life. Both closers blew it, epic home runs, the stars shined. It was so magical. Then you add the layer of, it’s the first major league baseball game in the state of Iowa, it’s at the Field of Dreams, everything.”

“It was one of those moments in my personal life where I was like, I was meant for this. I was meant to be there.”

While Scholten’s main objective in attending was to enjoy the game and soak in the atmosphere of the historic event, he also used the moment to call attention to some of baseball’s less magical aspects.