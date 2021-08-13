Scholten calls out MLB at Field of Dreams game

For J.D. Scholten, Thursday night was one he will never forget.
Scholten, a two-time Iowa District 4 congressional candidate, was in attendance on Thursday at the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, where the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees by a score of 9-8 in the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa history.
Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson ended the game with a walk-off home run off of Yankees reliever Zack Britton into the right field corn.
“If you just had the game itself, it was unbelievable,” Scholten said. “It was one of the best games you will ever attend in your life. Both closers blew it, epic home runs, the stars shined. It was so magical. Then you add the layer of, it’s the first major league baseball game in the state of Iowa, it’s at the Field of Dreams, everything.”
“It was one of those moments in my personal life where I was like, I was meant for this. I was meant to be there.”
While Scholten’s main objective in attending was to enjoy the game and soak in the atmosphere of the historic event, he also used the moment to call attention to some of baseball’s less magical aspects.
In a Thursday Op-Ed in the Des Moines Register, Scholten called out MLB for what he calls its “greedy” business practices, such as the game's high ticket prices, MLB'S elimination of 42 minor league clubs this past December, including the Iowa-based Burlington Bees and Clinton LumberKings, as well as the low salaries of minor league players.
This season, the weekly pay for a Single-A ballplayer is $500 per week, while Double-A players earn $600, and Triple-A players make $700 per week, over the five-month minor league season.
“On the one hand, (Thursday) was amazing, historic, and exciting,” Scholten said. “But we cut two minor league teams in December in Clinton and Burlington. We have minor leaguers who are getting paid far below minimum wage, are on their own for housing, and in certain places the food options are very limiting.”
Along with the cutting of two of its five minor league clubs, Iowa is also disproportionately affected by MLB’s blackout restrictions, which prevent fans from watching in-market games without a cable TV package. These restrictions are due to MLB’s exclusive broadcast contracts with regional sports networks.
Fans in Iowa are blacked out from six teams; the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers, Kansas City Royals, and St. Louis Cardinals, though several of the teams still cannot be watched even with a cable TV package.
Prior to Thursday’s game, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred called the blackout situation “complicated,” but also said that addressing it is a “top priority.”
Iowa has three remaining MLB affiliated minor league clubs. The Iowa Cubs (Des Moines) are the Triple-A team of the Chicago Cubs, the Cedar Rapids Kernels are the High-A team of the Minnesota Twins, and the Quad Cities River Bandits are the High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.
With these affiliations, fans in Iowa cannot watch the parent clubs of any of the state’s remaining teams.
“That is just a travesty," Scholten said. "One of the major reasons for the minor league system is that you follow these people from when they are 19, 20, 22 years old to when they get to the bigs. You’re taking that away from a whole generation.”
Scholten wore a homemade t-shirt to Dyersville that said “End MLB Blackouts”, and he is pretty sure that Manfred got the message.
“I saw Manfred as he walked out before the game,” Scholten said. “We made eye contact, and I’m pretty certain he saw my shirt. Making him know that we are baseball fans, we want to continue the game and pass it on, and we’re willing to fight for it.”
Despite these grievances with MLB, Scholten stressed that he does still hold a deep love for the game. As a former minor league baseball player himself, Scholten traveled all over the world to play, including stops in Sioux City, Germany, and Belgium.
Scholten hopes that MLB will start focusing on growing the game for the next generation, instead of making baseball more difficult for fans to access in places like Iowa.
"Major League baseball, they're so focused on profits that I really feel they are missing out on fans," Scholten said. "I want to make sure that the fans, for the next generation, we can pass it on."
In addition to the game itself, Scholten experienced even more magic on Thursday night, when he got to shake hands with "Field of Dreams" star Kevin Costner.
Back in 2020, Costner narrated Scholten's campaign launch ad, but the two had never met in person. Once he saw Costner walking away from the ballpark, Scholten thanked him.
"In the most graceful, smooth, cool way possible, he said 'you're welcome,'" Scholten said. "We shook hands, and he went on his way."