‘100% chance I’m going to get lost in the maze’: Chicago White Sox set for a ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ in the Field of Dreams game

Brown was in attendance Wednesday as the media took a tour of the facility.

“It’s been an amazing thing,” he said. “I was an actor for 40 years, and nobody stops and asks me about the episodes of ‘ER’ I did. But a certain amount of people, they look at me strangely from across the room and come over and tell me some amazing story about how that movie changed their relationship with their dad.

“To me, that’s what I became an actor for, to possibly be in some movies that made a difference in people’s lives. I feel honored to have been a part of it. I’m grateful for my little piece in the whole puzzle.”

Hendriks had fond memories of watching the movie when he was younger.

“I don’t think it matters what the actual genre was about, if it had Kevin Costner, Ray Liotta or James Earl Jones, you were getting it in Australia,” said Hendriks, who was born in Perth, Australia. “I remember watching it as a kid and really didn’t understand baseball, just saw a bunch of ghosts running around and I thought it was kind of cool.”

The temporary ballpark’s bullpens, which will be located behind the 12-foot-high padded wall in center field, are designed to resemble old Comiskey Park.