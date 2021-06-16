Sioux City Explorers take second meeting against Kane County

GENEVA, Ill. — The Sioux City Explorers defeated the Kane County Cougars with a 5-2 win on Tuesday night.

The Cougars jumped on the scoreboard first. Anfernee Seymour led off the inning with a double, then scored on a Jeffrey Baez single. Baez stole second and scored on a Kacy Clemens base hit to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead.

Tthat was all Kane County scored off of Sioux City starter Tyler Beardsley. Beardsley earned the win, as he went 6 2/3 innings, a season high, allowing those two runs, on five hits. He walked six but fanned out eight batters in the contest.

Sioux City eventually was able to push across some runs in the sixth inning. Sebastian Zawada launched his fifth home run of the season to make it a 2-1 ballgame. L.T. Tolbert delivered the game tying RBI single to score Joseph Monge and tied the game 2-2.

In the seventh, Sioux City took the lead for good as Jose Sermo led off the inning with a double, and on an errant throw, he advanced to third base. After a ground out, Chris Clare put down the squeeze bunt as Sermo broke for home.

The bunt rolled perfectly up the first base line and allowed Sermo to score giving Sioux City a 3-2 lead.