Sioux City Explorers win first meeting against Kane County

GENEVA, Ill. — The Sioux City Explorers defeated Kane County on Monday with a 7-5 win, marking the first meeting between the two teams.

Sioux City took advantage of a bases-loaded opportunity in the third. Sebastian Zawada drove in a run with a single and Joseph Monge worked a walk to bring home another making it 2-0.

Jose Sermo smacked his eleventh home run of the season during the fourth inning. The two-run homer made it a 4-0 game.

The homer was also Sermo’s 46th as an Explorer, and moved him past Derek Kopacz for third place all time in X’s franchise history. He is now only 11 home runs away from Nolan Lane's top mark of 57.

Kane County got a run back in the bottom of the fourth. Zach Hedges was able to avoid a big rally, allowing a run to score on a double play, and then inducing a ground out to third.

Kane County took the lead by scoring four runs in the fifth inning. Jeffrey Baez hit a sacrifice fly, Kacy Clemens and Gavin LaValley finished off the four run rally with two doubles.