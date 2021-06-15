Sioux City Explorers win first meeting against Kane County

GENEVA, Ill. — The Sioux City Explorers defeated Kane County on Monday with a 7-5 win, marking the first meeting between the two teams.
Sioux City took advantage of a bases-loaded opportunity in the third. Sebastian Zawada drove in a run with a single and Joseph Monge worked a walk to bring home another making it 2-0.
Jose Sermo smacked his eleventh home run of the season during the fourth inning. The two-run homer made it a 4-0 game.
The homer was also Sermo’s 46th as an Explorer, and moved him past Derek Kopacz for third place all time in X’s franchise history. He is now only 11 home runs away from Nolan Lane's top mark of 57.
Kane County got a run back in the bottom of the fourth. Zach Hedges was able to avoid a big rally, allowing a run to score on a double play, and then inducing a ground out to third.
Kane County took the lead by scoring four runs in the fifth inning. Jeffrey Baez hit a sacrifice fly, Kacy Clemens and Gavin LaValley finished off the four run rally with two doubles.
The fifth inning has been a rough one for the X’s on this road trip. Thay have now allowed opponents to score at least three runs or more in three of the four fifth innings on the trip. In total opponents have scored 13 runs in the fifth on the trip.
Sioux City needed only two batters into the top of the sixth to tie it up. After a Chase Harris single, Sermo doubled to tie the game 5-5. Sermo scored on a Chris Clare single to give Sioux City a 6-5 lead.
Hedges took the win. He went six innings allowing five runs, four of those being earned on eight hits, walking and striking out two.
The loss fell to Tom Curtin, who came into the game in relief. He allowed three runs in three innings on five hits.
The X’s added to their lead in the seventh as Mitch Ghelfi crushed a ground rule double to right center, he scored on a Chase Harris single pushing the lead to 7-5.
Sioux City’s bullpen kept the Cougars at bay until the eighth inning when Matt Pobereyko came in with two outs. Pobereyko was able to earn his league-leading eighth save of the year as he struck out the final batter of the eighth and got a double play in the ninth to finish off the win.