Sports Briefs: Cherokee grad Matt Koch called up by Mariners

Koch called up to big leagues

CHICAGO — Cherokee native Matt Koch heard the words every baseball player waits for on Wednesday, when the 31-year old right handed pitcher was called up by the Seattle Mariners.

Koch, a graduate of Cherokee High School, broke into professional baseball when he was drafted in the third round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the New York Mets.

Koch was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015 as part of a trade for Addison Reed, and made his big league debut in September 2016. Koch spent the next three seasons going back and forth between Arizona and Triple-A Reno, and was released by the Diamondbacks after he posted a 9.15 ERA in nine game in 2019.

The right hander spent the 2020 season in Japan with the Yakult Swallows, and then spent 2021 in the Cleveland Guardians system before joining Seattle.

Koch has a 4.88 career ERA in 125 1/3 innings of big league work, and joins the team after the Mariners put relief pitcher Sergio Romo on the Injured List.

Tillo released by Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sioux City North grad Daniel Tillo was released by the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, a week after he was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for top Royals prospect Bobby Witt.

Tillo spent four seasons in the Royals system after getting drafted by the team in the third round of the 2017 MLB draft out of Iowa Western Community College.

In his four seasons, Tillo had an ERA of 4.25 in 85 total games. After going into professional ball as a starter, Tillo was shifted to the bullpen upon reaching Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Tillo underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2020, but returned to pitch in 20 games in 2021 after completing his rehabilitation.

Tillo is now a free agent, and can sign with any of MLB's 30 teams.

X's sign big league arm

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers made a splash on Thursday, when the club announced that it has signed former major leaguer Blaine Hardy to a 2022 contract.

Hardy, a Seattle native who was drafted out of Lewis-Clark State College by the Kansas City Royals in 2008, has pitched parts of seven different seasons in the big leagues, most of those for the Detroit Tigers.

Hardy, a left-handed pitcher, has a career 3.78 ERA in 290 2/3 career big league innings, with a 1.338 career WHIP and a 230/102 career strikeouts to walks ratio.

Hardy played in one game last season for the Milwaukee Brewers, but spent the rest of the season in Triple-A Nashville, where he finished with a 2.63 ERA in 6 1/3 innings, with 64 strikeouts.

The X's now have 14 players under contract for 2022.

Audi Crooks to Iowa State

ALGONA, Iowa — Bishop Garrigan basketball star Audi Crooks officially decided on her next step Thursday, when the three-time All-Stater committed to play at Iowa State University.

Crooks was part of a Bishop squad that lost to Newell-Fonda in the state title game in both her freshman and sophomore seasons. Crooks got her first state title this past March, when the Golden Bears defeated MMCRU in the Class 1A state championship, 52-49.

Crooks, a 6-foot-3 center, led the state with 284 field goals this past season, while finishing second to Unity Christian's Gracie Schoonhoven with a 73.2 percent shooting mark.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0