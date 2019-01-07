SIOUX FALLS | The 2019 Case IH Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan stops in more than 40 communities throughout Twins Territory in January.
This year's scheduled stop in Sioux Falls will take place Monday, Jan. 14th at 6:30 p.m. in the Hall Sports Forum inside the Elmen Center on the Augustana University campus.
Twins Winter Caravan is one of the longest running and most extensive off-season team caravans in professional sports. It features teams of current and former players visiting schools, hospitals, corporations and service clubs during the day with a traditional "hot stove" program each evening.
Free tickets to the event will be distributed by Midco & KSOO-AM (1000 AM) at the Midco Customer Experience Center located at 5111 S. Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls. Tickets may be picked up Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tickets may also be picked up Results Radio, located at 5100 S. Tennis Lane. Tickets are expected to run out in advance and fans are encouraged to pick up tickets at their earliest convenience.
Twins Winter Caravan tours will be led by members of the Treasure Island Baseball Network and Fox Sports North broadcast teams. Preliminary attendees at the Sioux Falls stop include Trevor Hildenberger, Stephen Gonsalves, Jack Morris, and Cory Provus. Please note that schedule and attendees are subject to change.