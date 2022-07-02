WATCH NOW: Sioux City learns about hometown Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Bancroft

SIOUX CITY — Tom Alesia’s journey to writing the book “Beauty at Short” started 10 years ago in a Superior, Wisconsin, cemetery.

He was trying to find the gravestone of Dave Bancroft, who was born in Sioux City and went on to have a Hall of Fame career in baseball.

Alesia, a former Wisconsin State Journal reporter, wondered why there wasn’t much background on Bancroft, nor did he figure out why he wasn’t celebrated as much since he was a Hall of Famer.

“From the beginning, it was a great journey,” Alesia said. “It was thrilling, and it was fascinating.”

So, he wrote the book throughout the last 10 years and visited Sioux City on Friday as part of Dave Bancroft Day.

The festivities included a lunch-and-learn session at the Sioux City Public Museum, then the Sioux City Explorers hosted Alesia, former mayor Jim Wharton and Miracle League of Sioux City board member Kevin Negaard and other dignitaries before the game.

Before the Explorers game, Alesia unveiled a plaque and the pavilion behind the front office was named after Bancroft.

“I was always excited for this day to come,” Wharton said. “We’ve been in Sioux City for 46, 47 years, and I’m a big baseball fan. Baseball is so big in Northwest Iowa, and all the great baseball teams, and here we have a Hall of Famer. We have one of them here, and not many knew much about him.”

Alesia had no connection to Sioux City before writing the book. He lived in Madison and had never been to the area.

He originally thought it was going to be a newspaper article or a magazine piece. His passion drove him to write a full book on the Sioux City legend.

“I wish I could write volume two, because it could be there,” Alesia said. “The response has been astonishing. Dave Bancroft’s story has become a bestseller in baseball biographies. I think people have caught on.”

Now, he’s been here twice, and will return later this month to collect his Bancroft-related artifacts, but Alesia wanted to tell the story of the late Hall of Famer.

“One of the things I want to do before I leave is visit the home where he grew up,” Alesia said. “I don’t know if it’s there. What it means is everything to me. One of the things I wanted more than anything is to tell the story to Sioux City and to Superior, basically his two hometowns. I know the hardcore baseball fans will really enjoy the exhibit.

“Dave did not have the skills that you see in most Hall of Famers,” Alesia said. “It meant relentless work, hard work, every day. That sounds trite, but in his case, that became true. As a result, all of the amazing things happened in his life.”

Bancroft’s baseball journey, of course, started here in Sioux City. He first played with the Sioux City’s Hopkins School in 1903 as a 12-year-old.

Bancroft also played at Sioux City High School in 1907 and 1908, and his team wasn’t afraid to play college teams.

While he was a senior at Sioux City High, Bancroft signed a minor-league deal with the Waterloo Lulus in the spring of 1909. He didn’t last long there, but he traveled up to Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin, to play minor league baseball there.

In the winter of 1911, Bancroft joined the Portland Beavers in the Pacific Coast League, one of the top minor leagues in baseball at that time. (It’s now a league at the Triple-A level, one rung below the majors.)

Bancroft wasn’t hitting well, but Bill “Rawmeat” Rodgers saw something in Bancroft’s swing, but there needed to be an adjustment.

Rodgers had Bancroft be a switch-hitter, and that was the spark that ignited the rest of Bancroft’s career.

He signed with the Philadelphia Phillies after the 1914 season.

Bancroft had never seen a major league game until he played in one.

In his major league career, Bancroft hit a lifetime .279 with 32 home runs and 591 RBIs. He was 145-for-230 in stolen base attempts.

He also won two World Series titles in 1921 and 1922 with the New York Giants baseball team.

Bancroft’s modern-day stats were .714 OPS, .358 slugging percentage and .355 on-base percentage.

Bancroft’s career WAR (wins above replacement) was a 49.7. He entered Friday night 319th all-time in that category. His close friend, Babe Ruth, has the all-time WAR rating — according to Baseball Reference — at 183.1.

Another one of Bancroft’s friends, Cy Young, is third on that list (163.6).

There are pictures in “Beauty at Short” of Bancroft and Ruth together, even off the field.

The title of the book also points out that Bancroft was a solid shortstop.

Bancroft was given the nickname “Beauty” by the New York media, and like Alesia pointed out, that nickname stuck.

According to Baseball Reference, Bancroft had a fielding percentage of .944. He committed 660 errors in over 16,000 innings played in the majors.

“His career always left me jaw-dropped,” Alesia said. “When someone does that to you, when you have a story that you enjoy and that you can’t wait to tell, you know you’re going to keep going.”

Bancroft also had a managerial career. He managed the Boston Braves and also led three teams in a women’s pro baseball league.

He was then inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1971, along with the likes of Satchel Paige.

Each class gets 500 bats made with inscriptions of each Hall of Famer from that year. One of those bats gets to stay in town, thanks to a $10,000 donation to the Miracle League of Sioux City.

Wharton wrote a column in the May 22 edition of The Journal, explaining why Dave Bancroft Day was important to the city.

He saw the fruits of that labor all day on Friday.

“I got great feedback,” Wharton said. “This plaque and pavilion and having the author come to town and share Dave’s story, it’s just an incredible experience.”

