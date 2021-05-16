'We're going to have fun this year:' Explorers are eager to start season after 19-month layoff

SIOUX CITY — On Tuesday evening at Mercy Field, Zach Hedges has an important task.
At 7:05 p.m., the 28-year Sioux City Explorers starter will throw the first pitch of the 2021 season to the leadoff batter of the Houston Apollos, signaling the merciful end of the longest offseason of all-time.
After a 19-month wait, Opening Day is here. It’s time to play professional baseball in Sioux City once again.
Hedges realizes what a special honor it is to get the ball on his first Opening Day in the American Association.
The new X’s pitcher spent the past six years in the Chicago Cubs organization, where he made it as high as Double-A before getting released in May of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic led to mass layoffs throughout minor league baseball.
On Tuesday though, he is the ace. It’s always special for a pitcher to get the nod in the first game, and Hedges is excited for the season after such a long time away from the diamond.
“It’s exciting,” Hedges said. “It’s fun to get baseball back and going. It’s been a long time off for a lot of us. For some, it’s been a year or more. It’s nice to get back into competitive baseball, and to get the ball on day one, it is nice. I want to help set the tone for everyone else.”
Hedges is just one of many new faces for the Explorers this season, but there are also lots of players that fans will remember from years past.
2018 League Player of the Year Jose Sermo is back at third base, with longtime Sioux City fan favorites Nate Samson and Michael Lang returning as well.
“We’re going to count on the guys, and some clubhouse leaders in Samson, Sermo, Lang, guys that have been around me,” Sioux City manager Steve Montgomery said. “But we’ve got some extra pieces that we have brought in.”
L.T. Tolbert is one of those new pieces, an infielder that comes to Sioux City from the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. Another new face is outfielder Joseph Monge, a former Boston Red Sox minor leaguer.
Mitch Ghelfi will be the Explorers’ starting catcher after spending five minor league seasons with the Brewers and Angels, while newcomer Chase Harris will see some time in the outfield. Former LA Dodger minor-leaguer Jared Walker will hold down first base.
Montgomery does not yet know exactly what his opening day lineup will look like, since it depends on whether Houston goes with a right-handed or lefty starter, but the X’s have an infield full of athletic players that can play multiple positions, including Tolbert, Samson, and Chris Clare.
The outfield will have Sebastian Zawada, Harris, Lang, and Monge all sharing play time, along with new signee Lane Milligan, who will also see some time at catcher.
No matter who he pencils into the lineup, Montgomery knows that his team is going to play the same scrappy brand of baseball that they always have.
They might not have a superstar at any position, but there is plenty of depth all over the diamond.
“It’s not going to be one person carrying us,” Montgomery said. “We’re not built like that, we’re built to do all the little things to help your team win ballgames, and everybody has got to do it, whether it is getting a bunt down, moving a guy over, stealing bases, or picking up extra bases.”
The X’s will carry 14 pitchers, with five starters and nine relievers.
The starting rotation will be entirely made up of first-year Explorers, in Hedges, Tyler Beardsley, Patrick Ledet, Nick Belzer, and Brett Adcock. In the bullpen, Montgomery plans on having Jose Velez serve as the lefty reliever, with right-handers Nate Gercken, Matt Quintana, Max Kuhns and 2019 All-Star closer Matt Pobereyko also penciled in, among others.
Montgomery has plenty of confidence in this season’s pitching staff, especially the bullpen.
“We’ve got to get to that pen,” Montgomery said. “We’ve got to get to that pen with the lead, and we’ll feel pretty confident at that point. We like what we have seen out of our arms so far. We’ve given up one run in the last 20-something innings we’ve pitched. We’ve done a good job of throwing strikes, attacking, and keeping guys off balance.”
On offense, the Explorers will have Tolbert and Lang at the top of the lineup, with Samson and Sermo providing the middle of the order pop.
Sermo is back for his third year in Sioux City, after putting up impressive seasons for the Explorers in 2018 and 2019. In 2018, Sermo became just the second X’s player ever to be named the league player of the year, after hitting .316 with 81 RBI, 22 home runs, 24 stolen bases, and a .423 on-base percentage, while slugging .627.
That season also made him the first player in league history with a 20 homer, 20 double, and 20 stolen base season.
In 2019, he hit .260, and slugged 13 homers and 77 RBI in 100 games, helping lead the X’s to a 57-43 record, and a second-place finish behind Kansas City in the American Association South Division.
The switch-hitting Sermo played last season with the Milwaukee Milkmen, but is glad to be back in Sioux City. This is where he feels at home, and where he can “play like Jose Sermo.”
“If I strike out, all (Montgomery) says is 'I want you to be Jose Sermo,'” Sermo said. “I don’t want you to be the biggest power hitter in this league, I just want you to be yourself. As long as you are yourself, you will always play for me.”
With the league coming off of a near two-year break, Montgomery cautions that the hitting side of the game might not be pretty early in the season, throughout the league. On his own team, Montgomery has seen the players work hard to get their hitting rhythm and timing back throughout spring training, but it might be a little while before everyone is back up to full speed.
“The biggest adjustment you are going to see over the first three weeks of the season, is for offenses, who can get going, and sustain it?” Montgomery said. “Normally in spring training, they always say ‘pitching ahead of hitting,’ I don’t know how long this is going to last. We’ve never had any sort of 19-month break where people haven’t seen live at-bats.”
On Opening Day though, baseball is all about hope. It’s a fresh slate. A new beginning. Win or lose, there is professional baseball being played in Sioux City once again. For the players on the field and the fans in the stands, that is good enough, at least for one day.
“We’re going to have fun this year,” Sermo said. “It’s going to be a fun year for us, and hopefully a memorable one.”