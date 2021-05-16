'We're going to have fun this year:' Explorers are eager to start season after 19-month layoff

“If I strike out, all (Montgomery) says is 'I want you to be Jose Sermo,'” Sermo said. “I don’t want you to be the biggest power hitter in this league, I just want you to be yourself. As long as you are yourself, you will always play for me.”

With the league coming off of a near two-year break, Montgomery cautions that the hitting side of the game might not be pretty early in the season, throughout the league. On his own team, Montgomery has seen the players work hard to get their hitting rhythm and timing back throughout spring training, but it might be a little while before everyone is back up to full speed.

“The biggest adjustment you are going to see over the first three weeks of the season, is for offenses, who can get going, and sustain it?” Montgomery said. “Normally in spring training, they always say ‘pitching ahead of hitting,’ I don’t know how long this is going to last. We’ve never had any sort of 19-month break where people haven’t seen live at-bats.”

On Opening Day though, baseball is all about hope. It’s a fresh slate. A new beginning. Win or lose, there is professional baseball being played in Sioux City once again. For the players on the field and the fans in the stands, that is good enough, at least for one day.

“We’re going to have fun this year,” Sermo said. “It’s going to be a fun year for us, and hopefully a memorable one.”

