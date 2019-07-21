SIOUX CITY – Four nights after their most painful loss of the season, the Sioux City Explorers are feeling a whole lot better.
Scoring five runs in the eighth inning, manager Steve Montgomery’s X’s erased a 5-2 deficit and finished a four-game series sweep over the arch-rival Sioux Falls with an impressive 7-5 victory.
After mustering just five hits in the first seven innings, the Explorers put together six in their big eighth-inning rally, teeing off against a pair of Sioux Falls relievers.
Closer Matt Pobereyko, appearing in all four games of a series that started with a Friday night doubleheader, bagged his third save of the weekend as Sioux City triumphed in a contest delayed 63 minutes at the start by a rain delay.
“We could have easily put our heads down,’’ said Montgomery, whose team blew a 6-2 ninth inning lead in a 9-6, 10-inning loss to Chicago on Wednesday. “But these guys have got a lot of fight in ‘em and they found the way. And what can you say about those kids (rookies Adam Sasser and Sebastian Zawada). Sasser’s hit (go-ahead single) was the go-ahead run and Zawada’s (RBI double) was the insurance.’’
Leading 2-0 after back-to-back third-inning homers by Justin Felix and Kyle Wren, the X’s were clinging to a 2-1 lead when Burt Reynolds’ one-out homer off former major leaguer Taylor Jordan ignited a four-run seventh for Sioux Falls. It was a rally that seemed destined to salvage the Canaries’ first win in the last of six scheduled visits to Lewis and Clark Park.
After Jordan Ebert followed with a base hit, Sioux City turned to reliever Ryan Flores. And it turned into the second straight nightmare for Flores, who racked up the 41st hit batsman in his three-year professional career and walked Brett Vertigan to load the bases.
Sam Held, the X’s third pitcher of the night, coaxed a pop fly for the second out, but a close 3-2 pitch to Kevin Taylor, 0-for-16 in the series, was ruled a ball and a potential inning-ending strikeout turned into a walk that forced home the go-ahead run.
Making matters much worse, Canaries star Alay Lago, a 28-year-old Cuban batting a league-high .361 after hitting just .279 in eight previous seasons, stroked a two-run single through the middle to make it a 5-2 Sioux Falls lead.
Adding to the contest’s mystery mode was the Explorers’ lack of success against Sioux Falls starter Mark Seyler, who had posted an ERA of 7.14 in seven previous starts since moving from the bullpen to the Canaries’ rotation.
Even when Seyler allowed Sioux City to load the bases in the home half of the seventh on two walks and a double by Dexture McCall, the Birds managed to weather the rally with Wren’s ground ball out off Reilly Hovis, a reliever with a gaudy 7.40 ERA.
But things turned sour for Hovis in the eighth when Michael Lang’s leadoff double was followed by consecutive singles by Nate Samson, Jose Sermo and Drew Stankiewicz, slashing the deficit to 5-4.
Luke Wilkins’ wild pitch let Sermo race home with the tying run, then got a fortuitous called third strike on McCall. Still, after Stankiewicz stole both second and third, Sasser’s single to center field sent the hosts in front and then Zawada’s double down the left-field line scored Sasser all the way from first to make it a 7-5 lead.
The come-from-behind win allowed the X’s, now 32-29, to take over sole possession of second place in the South Division standings, moving within 3.5 games of first-place Cleburne after the Railroaders had a six-game winning streak snapped by Milwaukee on Sunday
Before making it four wins in a row, the Explorers collected just three hits off Seyler outside of the bombs by Felix and Wren. Felix, the rookie catcher who backs up Dylan Kelly, sent his first professional homer over the wall in straightaway center field while Wren pulled his sixth round-tripper to right field.
The impressive weekend, which left Sioux Falls with nine losses in its last 10 games, sends the X’s into a two-game break for the American Association All-Star game with a very good vibe. They’ll try to build on it when their season-high 13-game homestand resumes Wednesday with the first of three games against the Gary SouthShore RailCats.