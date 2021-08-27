Sioux City native Mike Gorsett leads South Dakota Little League team to national semifinals

When Gorsett and his family moved to Sioux Falls, there was very little of a Little League presence.

In the state of South Dakota, the big league in amateur baseball is American Legion ball. So when Gorsett moved to Sioux Falls, there were only a handful of teams and one ball field for the kids to play on.

Gorsett took the time to shape the program.

“We scraped one field,” he said. “That’s all we had, and we had three teams. To where we are now is just humbling.”

Fast forward a few years, and Gorsett is the president of the city’s Little League program. The program is in its fourth season.

The program now has three fields and as many as 20 teams in Sioux Falls.

The journey began at the state tournament, where the Sioux Falls crew won the South Dakota tournament, then they finished second in the Midwest Region with a 6-0 loss to Nebraska.

That’s the last time the South Dakota team has lost.

This year, since no international teams were allowed to play at Williamsport due to the pandemic, the Top 2 teams in each region clinched a spot in the LLWS.