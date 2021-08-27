Sioux City native Mike Gorsett leads South Dakota Little League team to national semifinals

Mike Gorsett feels like a 12-year-old again.
The 1999 West High School and 2002 Briar Cliff University graduate is the head coach of the Sioux Falls Little League team, and the South Dakota crew is two outs away from a Little League World Series championship.
The Sioux Falls team plays in a national semifinal against Hamilton, Ohio, at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and the game from South Williamsport, Pa., will be televised on ABC.
“This is the most enjoyable time of my life,” Gorsett said in a telephone interview. “It makes you feel like a kid. I see the smiles on the faces of these kids and that is something that I will never forget.”
Gorsett has his son, first baseman Hayden Gorsett, and Mike has taken on the priority of building memories with his son.
Earlier this week, Mike took Hayden to a night game in Williamsport. They partook in a tradition by sitting on cardboard in the outfield.
During that game, Mike Gorsett made sure he and Hayden looked around and took in the moment. He realized how hard it was for a 12-year-old to take in a moment like that, but he appreciates having that chance.
Gorsett gets to see what playing baseball is like through not only his son’s eyes, but everyone who wears that Midwest Region jersey.
Gorsett’s athletic career has seen some success. Before the LLWS run, perhaps the most recent chapter of Gorsett’s success was when the Sioux Falls Skyforce — the NBA G League affiliate of the Miami Heat — won the championship in 2016.
“This ranks at the top because it’s with my son,” Gorsett said. “My life is sports. That’s how I met my wife. That’s how I paid for college. That’s what I do for a daily business. To try to get here, to sit there for a moment was something special. Sports is just something special to me.”
Of course, Gorsett remembers his days as a youth in Sioux City.
The 40-year-old coach fondly remembered as a kid leaving his parents’ house near the old Hy-Vee on West Third Street, and he rode his bike to Kirk Hanson Park.
There, he and his friends played baseball from sunrise to sunset, sharing each other’s love for the sport of baseball.
“I’ll remember those days until the day I die,” Gorsett said. “I’ve been out of Sioux City for a couple of years, but Sioux City is my hometown. That’s where I consider my home. I bet I get 400 text messages a night, and half of them are from my high school and college buddies and old Explorers guys.”
Gorsett’s parents ran the Kirk Hanson Little League, and Gorsett remembered his parents working hard to make sure each kid got the best experience possible.
When Gorsett and his family moved to Sioux Falls, there was very little of a Little League presence.
In the state of South Dakota, the big league in amateur baseball is American Legion ball. So when Gorsett moved to Sioux Falls, there were only a handful of teams and one ball field for the kids to play on.
Gorsett took the time to shape the program.
“We scraped one field,” he said. “That’s all we had, and we had three teams. To where we are now is just humbling.”
Fast forward a few years, and Gorsett is the president of the city’s Little League program. The program is in its fourth season.
The program now has three fields and as many as 20 teams in Sioux Falls.
The journey began at the state tournament, where the Sioux Falls crew won the South Dakota tournament, then they finished second in the Midwest Region with a 6-0 loss to Nebraska.
That’s the last time the South Dakota team has lost.
This year, since no international teams were allowed to play at Williamsport due to the pandemic, the Top 2 teams in each region clinched a spot in the LLWS.
“They’re not afraid of the spotlight,” Gorsett said. “They love being out here. They’re playing for the love of the game. They’re going to remember the dorm rooms, the swimming pool, the mess hall. They’re going to remember all this other stuff, which as a coach, I’m really emphasizing. The game is more than six innings here.”
Gavin Weir is one big key as to why Sioux Falls will come back with no worse than a fourth-place finish.
Weir, who is a southpaw, has thrown seven no-hitters, including one in Wednesday’s 1-0 semi final-qualifying win over California. Those seven no-hitters have come during the postseason run.
In 11 2/3 innings at the LLWS, Weir has not allowed a hit. He’s walked three batters while striking out 29. Fourteen of those strikeouts came in Wednesday’s win.
He’s thrown 171 pitches, and 114 of those have been for strikes.
“I’m speechless,” Gorsett said. “That California team and that Louisiana team, they’re Top 4 teams out here. Gavin mowed through them out here. Four no-hitters in his last four games have been against Top 15 teams in the entire country. It’s beyond special. It’s a feat that is really special.”