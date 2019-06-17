SIOUX CITY — Twice in the last four seasons, the Sioux City Explorers have had the right mix — or, at least, the lion’s share thereof — from the very beginning of the season.
Those two teams, the X’s of 2015 and 2018, went on to post the best records of all 12 teams in independent professional baseball’s American Association (75-25, a league record, and then 71-29 last year).
Then, there was 2017, another of the team’s three division champions in the last four years. And, in this case, various circumstances prompted Manager Steve Montgomery to tweak things here before finding the right personnel to succeed.
When it comes to putting a competitive team together, Montgomery and his pitching coach, Bobby Post, do some remarkable work. That’s why the four-year record prior to this season was a league-best 246-154.
Now, after realizing there were some costly trouble spots on the opening day roster for 2019, Montgomery and Post have begun shoring things up for a team that was 9-16 through 25 games after going 2-8 through the first 10 -- the worst start in the 27-year history of the franchise.
Don’t look now, but the five-game winning streak a revamped Sioux City club took into a series finale Monday night in Cleburne, Texas, 30 miles south of Fort Worth, had that record near a break-even mark at 14-16.
“The goal was to figure out a way to get back to .500 sooner than later and we’re working in the right direction,’’ said Montgomery. “Fortunately for us, nobody’s running away with the South Division (the X’s, with no less than 70 games still to play, were just four games in back of first-place Sioux Falls). We’ve just got to keep our head down and get as many wins as we can.’’
The first major move in the early season rebuild was to upgrade the top of the lineup. The Explorers found the perfect solution when they picked up Kyle Wren, who has been a phone call away from the big leagues for most of the last five years, logging 384 games at the Triple-A level.
“Obviously, bringing in Kyle has solidified what we saw as our most glaring weakness,’’ said Montgomery.
Wren, a fleet centerfielder who hit .290 and stole 183 bases over seven seasons with affiliated teams, has batted .325 in 22 games since joining the team and he’s 12 of 23 over the last six contests. In the last four games through Sunday he came up with two home runs and three triples, giving him a league-leading five (no one else has more than three).
This is a 26-year-old with an impressive baseball pedigree. His younger brother, Jordan, is an outfielder in the Boston Red Sox farm system and his twin brother, Colby, was an infielder and teammate at Georgia Tech. Their father, Frank, is a longtime major league executive who has served as the general manager for the Orioles and Braves.
Rookie lefthander Sebastian Zawada, an Arizona State product, missed the season’s first 19 games with a hamstring injury he suffered in preseason camp. He has added a little muscle near the bottom of the order.
“You never know what’s going to come off his bat,’’ said Montgomery. “He’s got doubles power, he’s got home run power (two round-trippers in the 11 games since he was activated).’’
“Then, there’s (third-year catcher) Dylan Kelly, who’s starting to hit again,’’ he said.
Kelly, who has hit nearly .300 despite slow starts in each of his two previous seasons, got out of the gates even slower this time around. Indeed, he was a meager 2 of 35 (.057) after 12 games and has since gone 17 of 55 (.309), raising his average 154 points.
The pitching staff wasn’t struggling as much as the offense, but it took awhile for major league veteran Taylor Jordan and also Eric Karch, last year’s closer, to settle in.
Jordan had a rough season debut in a 7-0 loss at Gary, but he’s been progressively better since then. The other three losses in a deceiving 2-4 record saw his team total four runs in three games. The two wins, on the other hand, have both been shutouts, one a complete game gem and the other a victory in which he worked the first seven innings.
Karch is 0-3 with three no-decisions, but he’s allowed just four runs in 21 innings over his last three starts and the Explorers have won the last two.
“He’s getting adjusted to the starting role,’’ said Montgomery.
Dean Green, a powerful first baseman who hit .305 in seven years with affiliated teams, has missed 16 games with a hamstring injury and didn’t make the road trip to Cleburne and Kansas City. It’s not yet known how soon he’ll return, but it shouldn’t be too much longer.
Then, Monday afternoon, the X’s improved a strong but shorthanded bullpen, adding a familiar face as a sixth man in that relief corps. Rejoining the team was the popular young 26-year-old, Ryan Flores, who’d been traded to Sioux Falls over the winter to complete trade last summer with the Canaries.
Before Sioux Falls’ season began, Flores got an opportunity to pitch in the Mexican League, which organized baseball classifies as a Triple-A circuit. However, he was cut loose after just one appearance, even though he didn’t allow a run and retired five of the eight batters he faced.
Sioux Falls, retaining his reversionary rights, got Flores back long enough for him to pitch nine times. Unlike the outstanding work he did the last two years in Sioux City, he allowed eight runs in eight innings while striking out 11 batters.
The Canaries opted to trade Flores to Quebec’s Trois-Rivieres Aigles (Three Rivers Eagles) of the Can-Am League. Montgomery, though, was able to grab the personable righthander by asking the Aigles to use Flores as the “player to be named later” when the X’s sent them pitcher Taylor Hyssong last year.
“We know ‘Flo,’ we know what he can do,’’ said Montgomery. “It (Flores’ struggles with Sioux Falls) was a mechanical issue. We (Montgomery and Post) noticed it when we watched him throw on the live screen. It was just a little adjustment we need to make.’’
Flores had 163 strikeouts in 139.2 innings here the last two seasons, appearing in 90 of the Explorers’ 200 regular season games. His 93 strikeouts two years ago made him the leader on a division championship team, a distinction that almost always goes to a starting pitcher.
After bidding for a four-game sweep in Monday night’s game, the X’s start a three-game series today in Kansas City. They return home Friday for a six-game homestand with Sioux Falls (Friday through Sunday) and Winnipeg (next Tuesday through Thursday).