SIOUX CITY — Twice in the last four seasons, the Sioux City Explorers have had the right mix — or, at least, the lion’s share thereof — from the very beginning of the season.
Those two teams, the X’s of 2015 and 2018, went on to post the best records of all 12 teams in independent professional baseball’s American Association (75-25, a league record, and then 71-29 last year).
Then, there was 2017, another of the team’s three division champions in the last four years. And, in this case, various circumstances prompted Manager Steve Montgomery to tweak things here before finding the right personnel to succeed.
When it comes to putting a competitive team together, Montgomery and his pitching coach, Bobby Post, do some remarkable work. That’s why the four-year record prior to this season was a league-best 246-154.
Now, after realizing there were some costly trouble spots on the opening day roster for 2019, Montgomery and Post have begun shoring things up for a team that was 9-16 through 25 games after going 2-8 through the first 10 -- the worst start in the 27-year history of the franchise.
Don’t look now, but the five-game winning streak a revamped Sioux City club took into a series finale Monday night in Cleburne, Texas, 30 miles south of Fort Worth, had that record near a break-even mark at 14-16.
“The goal was to figure out a way to get back to .500 sooner than later and we’re working in the right direction,’’ said Montgomery. “Fortunately for us, nobody’s running away with the South Division (the X’s, with no less than 70 games still to play, were just four games in back of first-place Sioux Falls). We’ve just got to keep our head down and get as many wins as we can.’’
The first major move in the early season rebuild was to upgrade the top of the lineup. The Explorers found the perfect solution when they picked up Kyle Wren, who has been a phone call away from the big leagues for most of the last five years, logging 384 games at the Triple-A level.
“Obviously, bringing in Kyle has solidified what we saw as our most glaring weakness,’’ said Montgomery.
BACKGROUND: Released after three seasons in the Kansas City Royals’ farm system, Bender will seek to earn his way back into affiliated baseball as a relief pitcher for the Explorers. A starter in 23 of his 63 appearances as a Kansas City prospect, he had a composite 13-9 record with seven saves and a 3.63 earned run average.
NOTEWORTHY: A 20th-round draft pick in 2016 out of Santa Rosa (Calif.) Junior College, Bender pitched all of last season for the Wilmington (Del.) Blue Rocks of the advanced Class A Carolina League. He made nine starts and 21 relief appearances for the Rocks, posting a 3.57 ERA in 93.1 innings. He pitched most of 2017 for the Lexington (Ky.) Legends in the Class A South Atlantic League (5-5, 3.93 ERA).
BACKGROUND: Rated the 57th best recruit in the nation as a prep senior, Bonfield went on to play four seasons at Arkansas, where he was a starter the last three years. After playing his sophomore and junior seasons at in New Jersey, he finished up at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., the world’s largest multi-sport training and educational institution.
NOTEWORTHY: Bonfield was Arkansas’ second leading hitter (.304) as a sophomore while also leading the Razorbacks in runs batted in (39) and tying for team honors in home runs (8). He had even better numbers his last two years, batting .294 and .296, belting nine homers either season and driving in 49 and 44 runs. Undrafted last June, he had an abbreviated season in the Frontier League with Southern Illinois.
BACKGROUND: One of two rookies invited to camp to vie for the vacant left-field job, Bryden could be quite a diamond-in-the-rough after being named National Position Player of the Year last spring by D3baseball.com. That lofty honor followed a record-smashing senior season at Wisconsin-Whitewater, a member of one of the nation’s top Division III leagues.
NOTEWORTHY: Bryden’s spectacular senior season at Whitewater saw him bat a school-record .488 in 41 games for the Warhawks. He slugged nine home runs and had nine triples and 17 doubles, scoring 75 runs, stealing 28 bases and driving in 41 runs. Twice during that season he managed to hit for the cycle. He is the school’s all-time career leader in batting averAGE (.413) and stolen bases (81).
BACKGROUND: Drafted out of high school by the Yankees in 2009, DeLuca still has an LS-2 designation even though he’s pitched nine seasons in pro ball, the last four with independent teams. He has 334 strikeouts in 302 career innings after fanning 79 in 55 innings last year with the New Jersey Jackals of the Can-Am League, same as Velez and Gercken.
NOTEWORTHY: DeLuca is no stranger to the American Association, posting a 0.71 ERA in eight late-season relief appearances for Kansas City in 2015. He was a workhorse for the 2016 T-Bones (41 appearances with a 3-3 record and a 3.78 ERA). A 19-year-old when he joined the Yankees’ organization, the lefthander may not have been ready for pro ball, posting only modest numbers in four seasons.
BACKGROUND: Undrafted out of the University of Hawaii, where he was employed primarily as a position player, Duval began making the switch to pitching in 2014 and has made that decision pay off impressively. His five-year pitching totals show him with 405 strikeouts and only 117 walks in 402.2 innings. He has been a starter in 63 of 88 appearances.
NOTEWORTHY: After pitching for three Frontier League teams in three seasons (2014-16), Duval was picked up by the Diamondbacks for most of 2016. Then, after being named the Frontier League Pitcher of the Year in 2017 (8-2, 2.28 ERA, 113 strikeouts in 87 innings) he earned a late season shot with the Marlins, going 4-0 with a 2.09 ERA in six starts at Class A Greensboro. He struggled last season at Class AA Jacksonville.
BACKGROUND: Released after 12 late-season outings last year for the Phillies’ Class A Lakewood, N.J., affiliate, Fallwell is back with the X’s, who hope he’ll rival his performance out of the bullpen here last season. In 23 appearances spanning 28 innings, Fallwell allowed just two earned runs (0.96 ERA) while striking out 33 batters, walking 12 and allowing only 18 hits.
NOTEWORTHY: League rules still award Fallwell rookie status even though this is his fourth season in pro ball. That’s due in part to him totaling just 29 innings in two seasons as a Royals farmhand (any season with less than 30 doesn’t count, nor does your first year of indy ball) . K.C. drafted him out of Cochise (Ariz.) CC, where he was a third-team juco All-American (2.87 ERA, 103 K’s in 84.2 innings over 15 starts).
BACKGROUND: Born in the Bronx, Garcia wound up enjoying a stellar high school career in Land O’Lakes, Fla., a suburb of Tampa. He went directly to pro ball after being drafted by the Red Sox in 2010. He spent five seasons in the Boston farm system before moving to the Orioles, who promoted him to the major leagues for most of the 2015 season.
NOTEWORTHY: Garcia pitched 21 times in relief for the 2015 Orioles and posted a 4.25 ERA over 29.1 innings. He spent the next two seasons with Baltimore’s Class AA Bowie (Md.) affiliate before a deal sent him to the Rockies last year. He was released in late May after 15 outings with Class AA Hartford (Conn.). Then, joining the X’s in mid-August, he was 3-0 with a nifty 1.57 ERA in three late-season starts.
BACKGROUND: The Minnesota Twins tapped Gercken in the 17th round in 2015, but he was released after only one season. The owner of numerous records at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, an NCAA Division II program, he finished his college career playing for Coach Dan McDermott, who served nine years as head coach at Briar Cliff.
NOTEWORTHY: Gercken finished his four-year college career with the school’s career records for ERA (3.93), innings (314), wins (10), starts (53), complete games (13) and strikeouts (196). As a senior, he set several single-season marks, including wins (6), ERA (2.90) and innings pitched (96.1). He has pitched the last two seasons for New Jersey of the Can-Am League, posting a 2.43 ERA in 73 outings.
BACKGROUND: A sensational late-season acquisition last year, Green batted .303 with 17 RBIs over the X’s final 20 games after hitting .355 with 13 homers and 43 RBIs in 55 games for the Can-Am League’s New Jersey Jackals. A career .305 hitter in eight seasons, he played six years in the Detroit Tigers’ farm system, reaching Class AAA in 2016.
NOTEWORTHY: A prep star at Berryhill in Tulsa, Green started three seasons for Oklahoma State and then was a first-team NCAA Division II All-American as a senior in 2011 at Barry University in Miami Shores, Fla. He led the team in batting (.400), home runs (19) and runs batted in (77) in 57 games, helping the Buccaneers wind up 40-17 after losing a regional final to West Florida of Pensacola.
BACKGROUND: A starting pitcher for 124 of his 132 appearances in pro ball, Jemiola played six seasons in the Rockies’ system and was released after spending all of 2017 with Class AAA Albuquerque. Returning to baseball after sitting out last season, his six-year record is 36-35 with a 4.88 ERA with most of the last two campaigns in Double-A or above.
NOTEWORTHY: A high school phenom in Temecula (Great Oaks HS), midway between Los Angeles and San Diego, Jemiola was on the Rockies’ 40-man roster for much of 2017 before his release. He has totaled 634 career innings with 419 strikeouts and 210 walks. Prior to a trade to Sioux City in early April, he was preparing to pitch for the Sugerland (Texas) Skeeters of the Atlantic League.
BACKGROUND: A former major leaguer, Jordan successfully rebounded last year after missing nearly two full seasons following his second Tommy John (elbow) surgery. Despite leaving the team in early August to sign in Taiwan, he still qualified for the league leaders and ranked fifth in earned run average at 3.29 with a 10-2 mark in 15 starts.
NOTEWORTHY: Jordan won his final three 2018 starts for the X’s, surrendering just two earned runs. He walked only 20 batters in 95.2 innings while striking out 73. He pitched parts of three seasons with the Washington Nationals, making 15 starts in 18 appearances. He had a 3.15 ERA in 100 outings for affiliated teams with 93 starts. He was a ninth-round draft pick in 2009 out of Brevard (Fla.) CC.
BACKGROUND: After three seasons in affiliated baseball (Pirates, Angels), Karch was new to independent ball when he emerged last year as the closer for the X’s. In 41 appearances, he logged 21 saves, third in the league, while posting a 2.27 ERA with 61 strikeouts and only 16 walks in 43.2 innings of work. This year, he will be moving into the starting rotation.
NOTEWORTHY: The 2010 Valley Player of the Year as a two-way star at Fresno’s West Clovis High Karch was drafted by the Pirates in 2014 after serving as the closer at Pepperdine (16 saves. 2.12 ERA, All-West Coast Conference. He was in his third season in the Pirates’ system when he was dealt to the Angels in 2017. He had a nifty 2.06 ERA for Class AA Mobile before an injury eventually led to his release.
BACKGROUND: A former University of Missouri standout, Kelly batted .287 in 2013 and then a team-leading .330 in 2014, Despite those numbers, he went undrafted and launched his professional career that year with Normal (Ill.) of the Frontier League. After batting .350 in 11 games in 2015, he got a brief look from the Diamondbacks.
NOTEWORTHY: Kelly returned to Normal in 2016 and ranked 12th in the league with a .311 batting clip and was picked up in 2017 by the X’s. Afer winning the starting catcher job, he was limited to 50 games due to an injury, batting .294. Then, last year, he hit .297 and caught more innings than any catcher in the American Association. Behind the plate, meanwhile, he helped X’s pitchers lead the league.
BACKGROUND: The first position player to return for a seventh season in the Explorers’ 27-year history, Lang leads in countless career categories. The list includes games played (473), at-bats (1,877), hits (570), runs (385) and triples (32). His 82 runs a year ago rank second in club annals behind only his 83 in 2016. His 45 stolen bases in 2015 is also a record.
NOTEWORTHY: A .338 hitter over his four seasons at Rutgers, where he’s still fourth on the all-time hits list with 229, Lang went undrafted after his senior year (2011). The following season, he batted a hefty .405 in 34 games for the Explorers and was picked up by the Diamondbacks. He finished 2012 and played all of 2013 in the Arizona farm system, but has been back with the X’s for the last five seasons.
BACKGROUND: The Explorers’ regular first baseman most of last season, McCall moved to the DH role following the late-season addition of veteran Dean Green. In 97 games, he batted .283, scored 60 runs, drove in 55 and was third on the team in doubles with 21. With 100 hits on the season, he became one of a whopping seven X’s to reach triple digits.
NOTEWORTHY: A Houston Astros farmhand for four seasons, he was released after playing the last two months with the Astros’ Class AA Corpus Christii affiliate. McCall batted .327 as a freshman at St. Petersburg College and then had a big sophomore year for Hillsborough in his native Tampa. He hit .360 that year with five homers and 34 runs batted in over 47 games, then was drafted by Houston.
BACKGROUND: A talented newcomer to the X’s, Pobereyko was released by the Mets despite striking out 150 battrs in 118 innings while making 80 appearances over three years with affiliates of the Mets and Diamondbacks. He made it as high as Class AAA Las Vegas last season, when he logged 36 of 42 outings with Advanced Class A St. Lucie (Fla.).
NOTEWORTHY: Penciled in as the X’s closer, Pobereyko pitched one year at South Suburban College (South Holland, Ill.) and three at Kentucky Wesleyan, where he had a record-breaking senior year in 205. He was 9-2 that season with a nifty 1.84 ERA, striking out 104 batters in 73 innings (the first Panther pitcher ever to fan 100 or more). He led the conference in wins, ERA and opponents’ batting average (.183).
BACKGROUND: Entering his fifth year in Sioux City, Samson is arguably one of the premier players in the American Association since the league was formed in 2006. The Explorers’ first league MVP when he was honored in 2016, he was last year’s loop batting champ at .340. His 141 hits last year and 137 in 2016 are the two highest totals in X’s history.
NOTEWORTHY: Drafted out of high school in 2006, Samson logged eight seasons in the Cubs’ organization before joining the X’s in 2014. After batting .335 in 43 games, he was picked up by the Diamondbacks for the remainder of 2014 and then played in the Dodgers’ system in 2015 before rejoining the X’s. Playing in all 100 games in two of the last three years, he’s the only Explorer to ever pull that off twice.
BACKGROUND: A native of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, Sermo was released by Winnipeg after just four games last year. It proved to be a major mistake for the Goldeyes as Sermo turned in an MVP season, batting. 316 in 87 games for the X’s while becoming the first player in franchise history with over 20 homers (22) and 20 stolen bases (24) in a season.
NOTEWORTHY: Drafted by Milwaukee after his junior (and only) year at NAIA Bethany (Kan.) College, Sermo was released by the Brewers after four seasons. Two years later, he was picked up by the Red Sox for most of 2016 and all of 2017 before being released. Although the talent was evident all along, it really wasn’t until his monster year with last year’s Explorers finally saw him put things together.
BACKGROUND: A native of Cuba, Sierra was granted Spanish citizenship due to his grandfather’s roots, enabling him to leave Cuba legally. Signed by the Astros as an international free agent, he spent the last three seasons as a relief pitcher in the Houston farm system, advancing as far as Class AA Corpus Christi (Texas) before his release in March.
NOTEWORTHY: All but two of Sierra’s 86 professional appearances have come from out of the bullpen and he has a 3.81 career earned run average with 158 strikeouts in 165.1 innings. He had a 2.83 ERA in 2017, making 25 of his 29 trips to the hill that season for Buies Creek Astros in Fayetteville, N.C., a team in the Advanced Class A Carolina League now called the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.
BACKGROUND: Born in New York City, Velez played high school baseball in Fort Myers, Fla., and then moved on to play one year at NCAA Division III Alma College in Michigan. As an outfielder with the Scots (2013) he batted ..302 and led the team in homers (5) and RBIs (21). As a pitcher, he was a strikeout machine, fanning 78 batters in 44 innings.
NOTEWORTHY: Undrafted, Velez joined the Evansville (Ind.) Otters late in 2013 and returned there in 2014 (2.53 ERA). He was picked up by the Twins in 2015 and moved to the Marlins’ farm system in 2016, then pitched in two more independent leagues the last two years. Last season, he was 5-1 with a 1.67 ERA for the Can-Am League’s New Jersey Jackals, piling up 68 strikeouts in 54 innings over 40 games.
BACKGROUND: Still in contention for a bullpen role as camp wrapped up, Vieitez was drafted by the Dodgers in 2015 out of Lenoir-Rhyne College in Hickory, N.C. He spent most of three seasons in the Dodgers’ system, reaching Class AA Tulsa in 2017. He finished ‘17 with the St. Paul Saints, then pitched last year for Schaumburg (Ill.) of the Frontier League.
NOTEWORTHY: Vieitez was acquired from Schaumburg for a player to be named later. He pitched strictly in relief for the Boomers last year, posting a nifty 2.03 ERA in 38 appearances. In 44.1 innings, he struck out 33 and walked only 15. He had ERAs of 2.89 and 2.95 in his first two of three seasons at Lenoir-Ryne, then caught the Dodgers’ eye with 64 strikeouts in 58 innings in his junior (final) season.
BACKGROUND: For the second season in a row, Ward opens the season as the Explorers’ starting second baseman. Unfortunately, last year’s first year with the team ended abruptly in the fifth game of a six-game season-opening road trip as he suffered a fractured kneecap at Sioux Falls, chasing a foul ball, before the team made its home season debut.
NOTEWORTHY: Ward was a three-year starter at the University of Georgia before being drafted after his junior year (2014) by Seattle. He spent three years in the Mariners’ farm system and one with the Padres, playing 2016 and ‘17 in Class AA. He was a second baseman his first two years at Georgia and the shortstop in his last season, when he led the team in batting (.301), RBI’s (66), doubles (21) and triples (7).
BACKGROUND: Finding a rookie catcher to back up Dylan Kelly was the last order of business as the X’s prepared for preseason camp. They found one by dealing with the Evansville (Ind.) Otters of the Frontier League. Wood wrapped up four seasons at Western Kentucky in 2017, when he was one of 15 semifinalists for college baseball’s Johnny Bench Award.
NOTEWORTHY: A first-team Kentucky prep all-stater at Bullitt East High School, 25 miles southeast of Louisville, Wood led WKU in batting (.313) as a senior. Take away a five-game mid-season hitless skid and he hit .345 in his other 50 games, homering from both sides of the plate in one game. Defensively, he thwarted 21 of 59 stolen base attempts, ranking among the nation’s top 10 in runners caught stealing.
BACKGROUND: Signed as a prospect for the left-field job, Zawada will start the year on the inactive list due to a hamstring injury. He pulled the plug on his senior year at Arizona State just five games into the season. That was in 2017, when he also appeared in five games for the Southern Illinois Miners of the Frontier League. He was out of pro ball last year.
NOTEWORTHY: Before joining perennial power Arizona State as a junior in 2016, Zawada played two seasons at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix. As a sophomore in 2015, he led the team in batting (.380), home runs (19) and runs batted in (66) over 55 games. That earned him all-conference and all-region honors. In 47 games as an ASU junior, his eight homers tied for the team lead.
Wren, a fleet centerfielder who hit .290 and stole 183 bases over seven seasons with affiliated teams, has batted .325 in 22 games since joining the team and he’s 12 of 23 over the last six contests. In the last four games through Sunday he came up with two home runs and three triples, giving him a league-leading five (no one else has more than three).
This is a 26-year-old with an impressive baseball pedigree. His younger brother, Jordan, is an outfielder in the Boston Red Sox farm system and his twin brother, Colby, was an infielder and teammate at Georgia Tech. Their father, Frank, is a longtime major league executive who has served as the general manager for the Orioles and Braves.
Rookie lefthander Sebastian Zawada, an Arizona State product, missed the season’s first 19 games with a hamstring injury he suffered in preseason camp. He has added a little muscle near the bottom of the order.
“You never know what’s going to come off his bat,’’ said Montgomery. “He’s got doubles power, he’s got home run power (two round-trippers in the 11 games since he was activated).’’
“Then, there’s (third-year catcher) Dylan Kelly, who’s starting to hit again,’’ he said.
Kelly, who has hit nearly .300 despite slow starts in each of his two previous seasons, got out of the gates even slower this time around. Indeed, he was a meager 2 of 35 (.057) after 12 games and has since gone 17 of 55 (.309), raising his average 154 points.
The pitching staff wasn’t struggling as much as the offense, but it took awhile for major league veteran Taylor Jordan and also Eric Karch, last year’s closer, to settle in.
Jordan had a rough season debut in a 7-0 loss at Gary, but he’s been progressively better since then. The other three losses in a deceiving 2-4 record saw his team total four runs in three games. The two wins, on the other hand, have both been shutouts, one a complete game gem and the other a victory in which he worked the first seven innings.
Karch is 0-3 with three no-decisions, but he’s allowed just four runs in 21 innings over his last three starts and the Explorers have won the last two.
“He’s getting adjusted to the starting role,’’ said Montgomery.
Dean Green, a powerful first baseman who hit .305 in seven years with affiliated teams, has missed 16 games with a hamstring injury and didn’t make the road trip to Cleburne and Kansas City. It’s not yet known how soon he’ll return, but it shouldn’t be too much longer.
Then, Monday afternoon, the X’s improved a strong but shorthanded bullpen, adding a familiar face as a sixth man in that relief corps. Rejoining the team was the popular young 26-year-old Ryan Flores, who’d been traded to Sioux Falls over the winter to complete trade last summer with the Canaries.
Before Sioux Falls’ season began, Flores got an opportunity to pitch in the Mexican League, which organized baseball classifies as a Triple-A circuit. However, he was cut loose after just one appearance, even though he didn’t allow a run and retired five of the eight batters he faced.
Sioux Falls, retaining his reversionary rights, got Flores back long enough for him to pitch nine times. Unlike the outstanding work he did the last two years in Sioux City, he allowed eight runs in eight innings while striking out 11 batters.
The Canaries opted to trade Flores to Quebec’s Trois-Rivieres Aigles (Three Rivers Eagles) of the Can-Am League. Montgomery, though, was able to grab the personable righthander by asking the Aigles to use Flores as the “player to be named later” when the X’s sent them pitcher Taylor Hyssong last year.
“We know ‘Flo,’ we know what he can do,’’ said Montgomery. “It (Flores’ struggles with Sioux Falls) was a mechanical issue. We (Montgomery and Post) noticed it when we watched him throw on the live screen. It was just a little adjustment we need to make.’’
Flores had 163 strikeouts in 139.2 innings here the last two seasons, appearing in 90 of the Explorers’ 200 regular season games. His 93 strikeouts two years ago made him the leader on a division championship team, a distinction that almost always goes to a starting pitcher.
After bidding for a four-game sweep in Monday night’s game, the X’s start a three-game series Tuesday in Kansas City. They return home Friday for a six-game homestand with Sioux Falls (Friday through Sunday) and Winnipeg (next Tuesday through Thursday).
