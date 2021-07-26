WATCH NOW: Morningside learning valuable lessons at state Little League Tournament

SIOUX CITY-- Victories, dingers, team dinners, and life lessons. That is what this week is all about for the Morningside 12U Little League team.
They got to experience all four on Monday at Pulaski Field in Sioux City. This week, Morningside is the host team of the Iowa state baseball Little League Tournament, happening right in the team’s backyard.
The state Little League tournament is made up of the winners of each of Iowa’s six Little League districts, and will end on Thursday with the tournament championship game. The winner on Thursday will play in the Midwest Regionals tournament next month in Whitestown, Ind., just one step away from a spot in the Little League World Series.
After roaring through districts with a 7-0 record, Morningside had a bumpy start to the state tournament, with losses to Ottumwa and Davenport Southeast on Saturday and Sunday. But on Monday, Morningside dominated its way to an 11-0 win over Grandview, as Callan Koch pitched a shutout, and Noah Drew and Kuper Fritz each hit home runs in the team's eight-run third inning.
The win gives the team a 1-2 tournament record, and keeps them in the running for Thursday’s title game.
Following Wednesday's games, the top two teams in the tournament standings advance to the championship.
“We still have a chance to get into the championship game with a 3-2 record if we win out the rest of the way,” Morningside coach Chad Sheehan said. “We’re telling the boys that there is still hope, and we are going to keep scratching and fighting and clawing, and doing everything we can to finish the week out strong and hopefully get a chance to play for the championship.”
It’s a unique tournament experience for Morningside, which didn’t have to travel nearly as far as the rest of the field. The other teams competing in the tournament are Ottumwa, Davenport Southeast, Johnston, Grandview and Grinnell.
Due to their close proximity, Morningside doesn’t get to have the experience of traveling as a team or staying in a hotel for the week, but Sheehan is doing his best to make this experience memorable and fun for his players. On Friday night, the team went to a Sioux City Explorers game, and after Monday’s contest, Morningside all gathered at The Wheelhouse restaurant for a team meal.
“We’re trying to create some of that festive atmosphere outside of the game as well, because these kids are going to talk about this 20 years from now, 25 years from now. 30 years from now, they're going to talk about it,” Sheehan said. “We want to create those memories for them.”
The players admit they were disappointed to start the tournament off with a pair of defeats, but Sheehan is convinced that the losses will be a valuable experience for his boys.
As Sheehan put it, nobody goes through life without experiencing failure or losses. His goal is to teach the 11 and 12 year-old players on his roster how to respond to that failure, and overcome it.
“We’re out here, trying to not just coach them in baseball, but coach them in life,” Sheehan said. “Mentor them, and teach them that how you respond to adversity tells a lot about your character. In our two losses, we never quit fighting, and we never gave up.”
“There is a lot of life lessons being taught here at Pulaski.”
Koch, who is one of three 11-year old starters for Morningside, said that he and his teammates knew that the offense needed to break out in Monday’s must-win game.
“We had to get a win, and we did that,” Koch said. “We’ve just got to get the bats working, and put the ball in play. We had to win this game, and we just knew it. It’s what we had to do”
Once they were done shellacking Grandview, the Morningside players left the field with big smiles on their faces.
“It’s fun,” Kuper Fritz said. “We’re really excited if we make it to regionals. It kind of bummed us out that we had those two losses, but we still have to fight back to have a chance at regionals. It’s not over. I think we realized that today. We still have a chance.”
Morningside will play its next game at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, against Grinnell.