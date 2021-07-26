WATCH NOW: Morningside learning valuable lessons at state Little League Tournament

It’s a unique tournament experience for Morningside, which didn’t have to travel nearly as far as the rest of the field. The other teams competing in the tournament are Ottumwa, Davenport Southeast, Johnston, Grandview and Grinnell.

Due to their close proximity, Morningside doesn’t get to have the experience of traveling as a team or staying in a hotel for the week, but Sheehan is doing his best to make this experience memorable and fun for his players. On Friday night, the team went to a Sioux City Explorers game, and after Monday’s contest, Morningside all gathered at The Wheelhouse restaurant for a team meal.

“We’re trying to create some of that festive atmosphere outside of the game as well, because these kids are going to talk about this 20 years from now, 25 years from now. 30 years from now, they're going to talk about it,” Sheehan said. “We want to create those memories for them.”

The players admit they were disappointed to start the tournament off with a pair of defeats, but Sheehan is convinced that the losses will be a valuable experience for his boys.

As Sheehan put it, nobody goes through life without experiencing failure or losses. His goal is to teach the 11 and 12 year-old players on his roster how to respond to that failure, and overcome it.