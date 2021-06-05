'We’re here for them today:' Explorers host Miracle League Day at Mercy Field

Shannon Gibson’s son Jess plays for the KC Royals Miracle League team. The Gibson family comes over from Wayne, Neb., every Sunday in the spring for Jess to play at Riverfront Park, but the game at Mercy Field is always the biggest day of the year.

“I can tell you that he didn’t sleep much last night, because he was so excited,” Gibson said. “My husband and I run half marathons, and that is a big thing for us. This is his half marathon. This is something he looks forward to, and he trains for it.”

For Gibson, the Miracle League is a blessing in many ways. The Riverside Park facility built to be accessible for people with disabilities, and with Jess in a wheelchair, she is grateful for the opportunities it provides him to partake in athletics.

“It’s neat to have something so accessible, so that he can be a part of that baseball team,” Gibson said. “He’s 21 now too, so he is aging out of a lot of activities, and Miracle League doesn’t age them out. They can play this forever.”

Meacham worked as a Miracle League buddy when she played softball at Morningside College, and was later hired by Negaard to the league's Executive Director. For her, the smiles of both the athletes and the parents are the job’s biggest reward.