ZACH JAMES: Sioux Falls Canaries learn lesson during pandemic

They must have learned a thing or two from the previous night’s crowd.

Fans were asked to practice social distancing and there was a smaller crowd (707 fans).

Like many lower-level pro sporting events, crowds won’t be as booming as it was on Saturday. The Canaries should have realized that, and hopefully they will for the remainder of the summer.

I’m not trying to write this column to make it a hit piece. I don’t like tearing people, teams and other things down. It’s just not what I do and what I stand for.

Mistakes do happen, however, and while I do point those out, I’m willing to give the Canaries a second chance.

It's a fine place to watch a game, and the caliber of play in the American Association is better than what most think. I hope to visit the Birdcage again this summer.

I don’t fault the folks who went to the game. I’m a fan, and live sports — understandably — has been a rarity for the last four months.

I had a hankering to attend a professional baseball game, and with the Minor Leagues not being an option, the American Association is the best bet for anyone to see a baseball game other than Iowa high school teams for the remainder of the month.

For those who opted to stay away, that's OK, too. It's a peculiar time we face, and I respect anyone's decision to not go out as well.

