ZACH JAMES: Sioux Falls Canaries learn lesson during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Attending a baseball game on the Fourth of July weekend feels right.
Even during a pandemic.
However, the home team on Friday night made an error.
I, along with my girlfriend, Kayla Betsworth, were two of 1,522 fans taking in the Sioux Falls Canaries game against the defending American Association champion St. Paul Saints.
We would go to a Sioux City Explorers game, but their season was canceled last month.
Sioux Falls won the game, 9-4, and North High School grad Damek Tomscha had a triple and three RBIs to start the season.
Tomscha homered in Sunday's game against the Saints, but the Saints won 7-4.
It was nice to see a local kid play a big role in the Saints’ first win of the season, and it put a smile on my face to see former Midwest League prospects on both rosters, such as former Brewers draft pick Mitch Ghelfi and former Mariners pick Jake Zokan.
It didn’t dawn on me until around the third inning that the American Association was the highest level of baseball being played that night, and it will be if or when the Major Leagues get going July 23.
The scenery wasn’t unfamiliar to any other baseball game I attended during the first weekend in July.
However, therein lies the problem.
Social distancing wasn’t necessarily happening throughout the crowd, and the staff at Sioux Falls Stadium didn’t do much to police it.
The Canaries had some signs telling fans not to sit in certain rows and seats, but there were visible specks of several fans sitting closely together around the ballpark. According to local reports, there were fans in every row in the adjacent section from where he was sitting.
All Canaries staff members were wearing masks as was the umpiring crew of Mayhue Edwards, Jordan Sandberg and Kevin Furman.
There weren’t many fans wearing masks.
Kayla and I were sitting in the front row behind home plate, and when I purchased the tickets online, it looked like there were seats and rows unavailable.
When we arrived at our seats well before first pitch, there was an older couple (rooting for the Saints) sitting in the seats directly to my left, then a father and son later sat down at the end of the row.
All six of us were wearing masks, thank goodness.
I just wish that the Canaries would have had staff members around the stands to better practice social distancing.
According to local reports, the Canaries made some adjustments during Saturday’s 14-3 game, which the Saints won.
They must have learned a thing or two from the previous night’s crowd.
Fans were asked to practice social distancing and there was a smaller crowd (707 fans).
Like many lower-level pro sporting events, crowds won’t be as booming as it was on Saturday. The Canaries should have realized that, and hopefully they will for the remainder of the summer.
I’m not trying to write this column to make it a hit piece. I don’t like tearing people, teams and other things down. It’s just not what I do and what I stand for.
Mistakes do happen, however, and while I do point those out, I’m willing to give the Canaries a second chance.
It's a fine place to watch a game, and the caliber of play in the American Association is better than what most think. I hope to visit the Birdcage again this summer.
I don’t fault the folks who went to the game. I’m a fan, and live sports — understandably — has been a rarity for the last four months.
I had a hankering to attend a professional baseball game, and with the Minor Leagues not being an option, the American Association is the best bet for anyone to see a baseball game other than Iowa high school teams for the remainder of the month.
For those who opted to stay away, that's OK, too. It's a peculiar time we face, and I respect anyone's decision to not go out as well.
