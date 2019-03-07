SIOUX FALLS -- First team all-Summit League picks Allison Arens and Ciara Duffy highlight South Dakota's selections for the 2019 Summit League Women’s Basketball Awards.
Arens, USD’s lone senior, joins alumna Nicole Seekamp as Coyotes who have been named first-team all-Summit three times. Duffy, a junior guard, is a two-time first-team honoree.
In addition, South Dakota took four of the six major awards the Summit League hands out. Arens was named Defensive Player of the Year, sophomore center Hannah Sjerven was both Sixth Woman of the Year and Transfer of the Year, and Dawn Plitzuweit is Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.
Also featured within the awards is sophomore guard Chloe Lamb, who along with Sjerven are two of five picks for honorable mention. Sjerven is one of five on the all-Newcomer Team.
A 5-foot-10 do-it-all guard from Crofton, Nebraska, Arens is one of three players at South Dakota to tally more than 1,300 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists in her career. She’s eighth on USD’s all-time scoring list and ranks in the career top-10 for assists and steals as well. Arens also holds five program records for free throws. She has 65 double-figure games in her career with 17 this season.
One of the most versatile players on the court and a native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Duffy can handle the point, play in the post and shoot from the NBA 3-point line. The junior guard has been picked to the first team for the second consecutive season, averaging 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. Duffy has led the Coyotes in scoring for nearly half of the games this season, reaching double-digits 22 times with eight games past 20 points. She has more than 1,200 points, 450 rebounds and 250 assists for her career.
Sjerven, hailing from Rogers, Minnesota, earned a plethora of awards in her first season at South Dakota. Sjerven came off the bench to average 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals per game. She led the Summit in blocked shots (54), ranked second in field-goal percentage (56.1), eighth in steals (43) and eighth in rebounds (166). She reached double figures in 12 of 16 Summit League games, finishing with 18 double-digit games on the year.
Plitzuweit takes home the Summit’s Coach of the Year award for the second-straight year after leading the Coyotes into unprecedented territory. With the program’s first two top-25 wins during nonconference play, South Dakota made its way into the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll for the first time in history. The Coyotes’ 26 overall wins is the program’s best regular season mark in the Division I era.
Macy Miller of South Dakota State was named Player of the Year for the second straight season. Western Illinois’ Danni Nichols was the Freshman of the Year.