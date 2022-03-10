Central Lyon boys basketball headed to Class 2A title game

The Central Lyon High School boys basketball team isn't done yet in Des Moines.

On Thursday afternoon, the Lions beat a Pella Christian Eagles team that had won seven out of its last eight by a score of 57-51. With the victory, the Lions are in the Class 2A title game and will play the winner of Rock Valley vs. Monticello which tipped off at 12:15 p.m.

With just 77 seconds to go in the game, the Lions, led by 21-year head coach Ben Gerleman, held a five-point advantage over the Eagles.

Free throw attempts played a major part in Central Lyon's win as the team went 17-for-22 from the line. Pella Christian was perfect in that category but only had five total attempts.

In the quarterfinals, on Monday, the Lions beat Red Oak, 68-34, thanks to a big first-quarter run that the Tigers couldn’t escape.

