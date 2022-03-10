 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Lyon boys basketball headed to Class 2A title game

  • Updated
  • 0
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak043

Central Lyon's Reece Vander Zee (4) celebrates a win over Red Oak in an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.

 BOBBY METCALF LEE ENTERPRISES

The Central Lyon High School boys basketball team isn't done yet in Des Moines. 

On Thursday afternoon, the Lions beat a Pella Christian Eagles team that had won seven out of its last eight by a score of 57-51. With the victory, the Lions are in the Class 2A title game and will play the winner of Rock Valley vs. Monticello which tipped off at 12:15 p.m. 

With just 77 seconds to go in the game, the Lions, led by 21-year head coach Ben Gerleman, held a five-point advantage over the Eagles.

Free throw attempts played a major part in Central Lyon's win as the team went 17-for-22 from the line. Pella Christian was perfect in that category but only had five total attempts. 

In the quarterfinals, on Monday, the Lions beat Red Oak, 68-34, thanks to a big first-quarter run that the Tigers couldn’t escape.

