DES MOINES — Central Lyon defended its top billing with a 74-41 romp of Des Moines Christian in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A State Tournament.

Lions head coach Ben Gerleman said the 33-point win came as the result of a solid week of preparation despite also describing the week leading up to the tournament as “hectic.”

“Our girls were down here,” Gerleman said. “It was actually really good for our kids to have a distraction where we did not have to just gameplan. We were able to break the week up and practice a couple days, take a day off and watch our girls, practice a couple days, take a day off and watch our girls. They prepared really well.”

Gerlman added that it was helpful for the Lions to see the environment in the Wells Fargo Arena—both last week and last season—prior to Monday night’s game.

However, Gerleman also noted that the player he felt “lifted” Central Lyon to the win did not have the experience of last season’s state tournament appearance.

Senior guard Josh Elbert did not get the chance to see action on the court of The Well last season due to an ACL injury which sidelined him.

“It felt great,” Elbert said. “Just watching all of those seniors last year play on the court…it just made me want to get back.”

“I had a big smile on my face at the beginning—It felt great”

The Lions never trailed Des Moines Christian as they slowly built a 15-9 advantage over the first five minutes of action. However, in the final three minutes of the first quarter, Central Lyon blew the game wide open with a 10-2 run during which Elbert connected on a three-pointer and jumper in the paint.

The Lions did not let up in the second, outscoring Des Moines Christian 20-12 to take a 45-23 lead.

Out of the break, Gerleman said he told his team to focus on winning the first three minutes before the first media timeout.

“We have been in situations all year where we are up big at half,” Gerleman said. “One of the things we struggled with early was knowing how to handle coming out, knowing your up 20-30 points. Our kids have done a really good job of staying focused and coming out and playing.”

The desire to win the first three minutes of the second half never went away according to Gerleman as the Lions held Des Moines Christian to just four points in the third quarter.

Leading 66-27 after three, Central Lyon cruised to the win in the fourth quarter with the second and third team seeing significant action.

With the win, Central Lyon improved to 22-1 and advanced to the Class 2A semifinals for the second consecutive season.

Des Moines Christian (18-7) – Craven 3-7 1-4 8, Platte 2-7 0-2 6, Theis 3-10 0-1 7, Ingram 4-11 2-2 11, Currier 0-4 0-0 0, Clement 0-2 0-0 0, Swaim 0-1 0-0 0, Town 1-2 2-2 4, Latham 1-2 0-0 3, Doohen 0-1 0-0 0, Veenstra 0-1 0-2 0, Kirkman 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 14-49 7-16 41.

Central Lyon (22-1) – Elbert 6-11 2-3 18, Vander Zee 3-9 0-0 7, Lutmer 6-8 4-5 17, Austin 9-13 2-2 21, Ep. Hoefert 3-6 0-0 9, Serck 0-1 0-0 0, Kupferschmid 1-1 0-0 2, Thiessen 0-1 0-0 0, Et. Hoefert 0-2 0-0 0, Dieren 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 8-10 74.

DMC;11;12;4;14 – 41

CL;25;20;21;8 – 74

3-Point Goals - DMC 6-20 (Craven 1-2, Platte 2-4, Theis 1-3, Ingram 1-3, Currier 0-2, Clement 0-1, Swaim 0-1, Latham 1-2, Doohen 0-1, Veenstra 0-1), Central Lyon 10-23 (Elbert 4-5, Vander Zee 1-4, Lutmer 1-3, Austin 1-2, Ep. Hoefert 3-6, Thiessen 0-1, Et. Hoefert 0-1, Dieren 0-1). Rebounds - DMC 23 (Crave, Platte, Theis 3), Central Lyon 43 (Austin 14). Assists - DMC 5 (Ingram 2), Central Lyon 17 (Elbert 6). Turnovers - DMC 11 (Ingram, Platte 3), Central Lyon 14 (Lutmer 3). Total fouls – DMC 10, Central Lyon 18. Fouled out – none.