LOGAN, Utah -- Utah State handed the UNI men's basketball team a 71-52 setback here Wednesday night.
The Panthers started the game slow, trailing by as many as 10 points in the opening ten minutes. Fighting back, the Panthers managed to cut the lead to four before the Aggies added nine points in the final five minutes of the first half. The Panthers struggled shooting the ball, managing to make just 26.5 percent of their shots and 27 percent of their three-point shots.
The shooting troubles continued in the second half, going 9-24 from the field. The Panthers were outscored 40-29 in the second half and fell by 19.
The Panthers were led in scoring by Luke McDonnell who finished with 14 points, shooting 4-9 from the field and 2-3 from beyond the arc. Spencer Haldeman and Trae Berhow finished the night with eight points while Berhow