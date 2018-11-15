BUENA VISTA 100, BETHANY LUTHERAN 91: The Beavers hit on 50 percent of their 3-point shots to hold off Bethany Lutheran in a men's college basektball game at Siebens Fieldhouse Thursday.
Dominic Sesma, a junior transfer from Mesa Community College, scored 24 points hitting on on seven of nine 3-point shots while Timothy Jeffries had 21 points. Robert Hawkins also had a team-high eight rebounds and four assists to go with 10 points. Buena Vista was playing its opener after starting the season with a pair of exhibition games.
Cire Mayfield had 24 points for Bethany Lutheran (2-1).
BETHANY LUTHERAN (91)
Austin Bauer 2-5 0-0 4, Cire Mayfield 10-22 3-4 24, Trenton Krueger5-6 2-3 12, Jared Millinkovich 5-10 0-0 12, Jarred Merchant 1-1 0-0 2, Blank Lindstrom 4-6 0-0 10, Trevin Nelson 3-5 0-0 9, Donald Henderson 0-0 0-0 0, Daniel Gutzmer 2-7 0-0 5, Jake Dale 6-7 1-2 13. Totals 38-70 6-9 91
BUENA VISTA (100)
Connor Winkelman 6-7 1-2 17, Robert Hawkins 3-8 4-4 10, Dominic Sesma 8-11 1-3 24, Joe Lind 2-3 0-0 4, Timothy Jeffries 8-12 2-4 21, Garrett Sittner 1-8 9-9 11, Michael Demers 3-8 0-2 8, DJ McNeal 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Rogers 0-1 0-0 0, Darrion Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Sonius 1-2 2-2 5. Team 32-60 19-26 100
Halftime - Buena Vista 55, Bethany Lutheran 43. 3-point goals - Bethany Lutheran 9-24 (Bauer 0-3, Mayfield 1-5, Millinkovich 2-4, Lindstromg 2-3, Nelson 3-5, Gutzmer 1-4), Buena Vista 17-34 (Winkelman 4-4, Hawkins 0-2, Semm 7-9, Lind 0-1, Jeffries 3-4, Sittner 0-5, Demers 2-6, Rogers 0-1, Sonius 1-2). Rebounds - Bethany Lutheran 35 (Krueger 10), Buena Vista 32 (Hawkins 8). Assists - Bethany Lutheran 12 (Bauer 5), Buena Vista 16 (Hawkins 4). Turnovers - Bethany Lutheran 14, Buena Vista 11. Total fouls - Bethany Lutheran 24, Buena Vista 17.