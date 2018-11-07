MITCHELL, S.D. – Defending NAIA Division II national champion Dakota Wesleyan edged Northwestern 76-73 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball opener for both teams here Wednesday.
The game pitted DWU, ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll, against No. 8 Northwestern.
Sarah Carr tossed in 27 points and Kynedi Cheeseman added 26 for the Tigers, who trailed by a point at halftime. Northwestern’s Kassidy De Jong missed a potential game-tying 3-point shot at the buzzer.
Haley Birks paced the Red Raiders with 20 points while De Jong had a double-double with 13 points and 16 rebounds. Darbi Gustafson and Lexi Toering chipped in 12 points apiece.
Northwestern led 36-34 at halftime before the Tigers forged a 63-57 lead heading into the final stanza.
NORTHWESTERN (73)
Brea Schuiteman 2-6 2-2 6, Taylor VanderVelde 0-0 0-0 0, Sammy Blum 3-5 0-0 8, Jada Cunningham 1-4 0-0 2, Kassidy DeJong 5-16 0-0 13, Alexis Toering 6-10 0-1 12, Kailyn Groves 0-0 0-0 0, Darbi Gustafson 5-12 2-3 12, Haley Birks 6-11 8-8 20. Totals 28-64 12-14 73.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN (76)
Kaylee Kirk 0-3 4-4 4, Rylie Osthuis 0-7 0-0 0, Madison Mathews 3-6 0-0 9, Makaela Karst 0-4 0-0 0, Kynedi Cheeseman 7-14 8-9 26, Sydney Halling 3-5 4-5 10, Sarah Carr 12-20 1-2 27, Meghan Travis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 17-20 76.
Northwestern;17;19;21;--;73
Dakota Wesleyan;18;16;29;--;76
3-point shots – Northwestern 5-17 (Schuiteman 0-3, Blum 2-4, Cunningham 0-1, DeJong 3-7, Toering 0-1, Birks 0-1), DWU Mathews 3-5, Cheeseman 4-7, Carr 2-5). Fouled out – Birks. Rebounds – Northwestern 30 (DeJong 16), DWU 32 (Carr 10). Assists – Northwestern 13 (Cunningham 4), DWU 12 (Osthuis 5). Turnovers – Northwestern 12, DWU 15. Total fouls – Northwestern 23, DWU 16.
JAMESTOWN 65, BRIAR CLIFF 51: The Chargers trailed by just two points at halftime but couldn't keep up after the break and dropped a Great Plains Athletic Conference opener to the No. 16 Jimmies in Jamestown, N.D. Wednesday.
Marina Nowak was the scoring leader for Jamestown hitting for game-high 24 points as Jamestown moved to 4-1 on the season.
Faith Troshynski was the only Briar Cliff player to score in double figures with 13 points.
BRIAR CLIFF (51)
Taylor Wagner 2-9 0-0 5, Taylor Vasa 2-5 0-0 4, Faith Troshynski 4-11 3-4 13, Alyssa Carley 4-14 0-0 9, Logan Ehlers 2-10 2-2 7, Ashley Hohenstein 0-0 0-2 0, Patricia Martinez Sanz 0-1 1-2 1, Breanna Allen 0-1 0-2 0, Anna Reifenrath 0-2 0-0 0, Mya Hendry 1-2 0-2 2, Jadyn Bussinger 3-6 2-2 10. Totals 18-61 8-16 51
JAMESTOWN (65)
Grace Benz 1-3 0-0 2, Kasey Harper 1-2 0-0 2, Noelle Josephson 2-5 0-0 4, Mya Buffetta 3-8 2-2 10, Emma Stoehr 2-10 1-2 6, Jenna Doyle 1-3 3-4 5, Paige Schmidt 2-10 0-0 4, Marina Nowak 10-13 4-8 24, Jory Mullen 3-7 0-0 6, Mackenzie Sparby 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-63 10-16 65
Briar Cliff;12;11;9;19;-;51
Jamestown;12;13;14;26;-;65
3-pt goals:Briar Cliff 7-23 (Wagner 1-3, Troshynski 2-7, Carley 1-5, Ehlers 1-3, Reifenrath 0-2, Bussinger 2-3), Jamestown 3-26 (Benz 0-1, Harper 0-1, Josephson 0-2, Buffetta 2-6, Stoehr 1-7, Schmidt 0-8, Mullen 0-1). Rebounds: Briar Cliff 32 (Martinez Sanz 6), Jamestown 52 (Nowak 14). Fouls Briar Cliff 18, Jamestown 16. Fouled out: Ehlers . Assists: Briar Cliff 7 (Vasa 2), Jamestown 16 (Stoehr 6), Jamestown 9 (Nowak 2). Turnovers: Briar Cliff 21, Jamestown 23.
MORNINGSIDE 82, COLLEGE OF ST. MARY 62: The No. 11 Mustangs opened Great Plains Conference women's basketball play with a 20-point win over the Flames in a game played at the Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center Wednesday evening.
Sydney Hupp hit on all but three of her 11 shots from the fields and led the Mustangs with 21 points. Sophia Peppers also came off the bench to add 15 points while Jordyn Moser and Sierra Mitchell both had 12 for Morningside (3-0).
Trista Merrival scored 18 points to lead College of St. Mary (1-5).
ST. MARY (62)
Alyssa Laudato 2-6 4-5 8, Ashley Nelson 3-8 3-3 9, Trista Merrival 6-9 4-4 18, Veronica Kobza 0-1 0-0 0, Corryne Millett 3-6 1-5 7, Asana King 1-1 1-2 3, Lynsey Curran 4-11 0-0 11, Amy Talavou 1-4 1-1 3, Jay'la Brown 1-1 1-2 3, Alleigh Gates 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 15-22 62
MORNINGSIDE (82)
Jordyn Moser 5-7 0-0 12, Sydney Hupp 8-11 4-7 21, Alexandra Gill 1-3 1-2 3, Faith Meyer 1-4 1-2 4, Sierra Mitchell 5-11 0-0 12, Tayte Hansen 2-5 0-0 6, Grace Meyer 0-1 0-0 0, Ashlyn Ekdahl 0-2 0-0 0, Skyler Snider 2-6 0-1 4, Haleigh Melstad 0-1 0-0 0, Kailey Burke 1-1 0-2 3, Taylor Rodenburgh 0-2 2-2 2, Sophia Peppers 6-7 0-0 15, Mady Maly 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 8-16 82
St. Mary;11;14;13;24;-;62
Morningside;20;13;26;23;-;82
3-point shooting: Mary 5-17 (Nelson 0-2, Merrival 2-4, Kobza 0-1, Curran 3-9, Talavou 0-1), Morningside 12-35 (Moser 2-4, Hupp 1-2, Meyer 1-2, Mitchell 2-6, Hansen 2-5, Meyer 0-1, Ekdahl 0-2, Snider 0-1, Melstad 0-1, Burke 1-1, Rodenburgh 0-2, Peppers 3-4, Maly 0-4). Rebounds: St. Mary 40 (Millett 10), Morningside 30 (Hupp 6, Meyer 6). Fouls: St. Mary 16, Morningside 18. Fouled out: none. Assists: St. Mary 13 (Laudato 5), Morningside 21 (Maly 5). Turnovers: St. Mary 34, Morningside 18.
DORDT 87, MOUNT MARTY 75:Annie Rhinesmith scored 18 points to lead Dordt to a win over Mount Marty in a Great Plains Athletic Conference opener for both teams in Yankton, S.D. Wednesday.
The Defenders (5-0 overall and 1-0 GPAC) had five players score in double digits with Rachel Evavold adding 17 ,Erika Feenstra 16, Payton Harmsen 12 and Siennah Stramness.Karissa Chamley had 17 points and Ali Kuca 16 to lead Mount Marty (3-1).
DORDT (87)
Annie Rhinesmith 7-15 0-0 18, Rachel Evavold 6-13 5-5 17, Erika Feenstra 6-94-4 16, Payton Harmsen 4-10 0-0 12, Siennah Stamness 4-9 0-2 10, Ebby Prewitt 2-6 2-3 7, Mari Smitsdorff 0-2 3-6 3, Baylee Tetzlaff 0-1 2-2 2, Mya Chmielewski 0-0 1-2 1, Jordyn Can Maanen 0-1 1-2 1, Riley Van Hulzen 0-0 0-0 0, Makayla De Young 0-0 0-0 0, Kenzie Cunard 0-0 0-0 0, Faith Anerson 0-0 0-0 0, Kenzie Bousema 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 18-26 87.
MOUNT MARTY (75)
Karissa Chamley 6-11 3-3 17, Ali Kuca 5-12 2-4 16, Jamie Tebben 3-6 1-2 8, Kelia Barta 3-4 0-0 8, Sammy Kasowski 2-3 4-5 8, Karlee McKinney 2-6 1-2 6, Kaylee Granum 1-2 0-0 3, Molly Koistiy 1-5 0-0 3, Mikayla Prouty 1-8 0-0 2, Peyton Stolle 1-2 0-0 2, Sarah Castaneda 0-2 2-2 2, Kelli Steffeni 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah Williams 0-0 0-2 0\, . Totals 25-61 13-20 75
Dordt;11;22;30;24;-;87
Mount Marty;17;14;14;30;-;75
3-point goals - Dordt 11-31 (Rhinesmith 4-7,Harmsen 4-10, Stamness 2-7, Prewitt 1-5, Tetzlaff 0-1,Evavold 0-1), Mount Marty 12-32 (Kuca 4-9, Barta 2-2, Chamley 2-6, Koisti 1-4, McKinney 1-2, Tebben 1-2, Granum 1-2, Prouty 0-4, Kasowski0-1). Fouled out - none. Rebounds - Dordt 39 (Stamness 7), Mount Marty 34 (Kasowski9).Assists - Dordt 17 (Rhinesmith 7), Mount Marty 16 (Castaneda, Chamley 3). Total fouls - Dordt 25, Mount Marty 24.
USD 77, CREIGHTON 65: Allison Arens became the latest member of the South Dakota 1,000-point club as the Coyotes opened the season with a 77-65 win over Creighton Tuesday at Omaha.
Arens, a senior from Crofton, Nebraska, is the 25th player to reach the milestone. She was one of four players in double figures for USD, led by Taylor Frederick with a career-high 26 points.
The Harlan, Iowa, product made 9 of 12 shots from the field, including 3 of 4 3-pointers.
Audrey Faber scored 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Creighton, also making its season debut.
SOUTH DAKOTA (77)
Allison Arens 4-10 1-1 11, Taylor Frederick 9-12 5-8 26, Ciara Duffy 3-7 0-0 6, Chloe Lamb 3-9 2-2 10, Madison McKeever 4-6 1-2 10, Liv Korngable 1-1 0-0 3, Monica Arens 2-6 2-2 8, Megan Bonar 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah Sjerven 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 27-55 12-17 77.
CREIGHTON (65)
Jaylyn Agnew 5-12 0-0 14, Ali Greene 0-1 0-0 0, Audrey Faber 8-17 7-8 27, Jade Owens 0-0 0-0 0, Brooke Kissinger 0-2 0-0 0, Tatum Rembao 1-4 0-0 2, Rachael Saunders 1-1 2-2 5, Morgan Turner 1-3 0-0 2, Chloe Dworak 2-2 0-0 6, Payton Brotzki 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 20-52 13-14 65.
South Dakota;22;18;14;23;--;77
Creighton;21-9;11;24;--;65
3-point shots – USD 11-24 (A. Arens 2-2, Frederick 3-4, Duffy 0-2, Lamb 2-7, McKeever 1-2, Korngable 1-1, M. Arens 2-5, Sjerven 0-1), Creighton 12-20 (Agnew 4-10, Faber 4-7, Kissinger 0-1, Remabo 0-1, Carda 1-4, Saunders 1-1, Turner 0-1, Dworak 2-2, Brotzki 0-3). Fouled out – None. Rebounds – USD 30 (M. Arens 6), Creighton 32 (Faber 7). Assists – USD 12 (A. Arens 4), Creighton 14 (Agnew 4). Turnovers – USD 7, Creighton 14. Total fouls – USD 16, Creighton 19.