After latest title at NCAA Division II, Storm Lake native Ben McCollum getting Division I looks

From team culture to X's-and-O's, Tappmeyer and Moe’s influences can both be seen in the Bearcats' program. Their offense, which ranked No. 1 in the country this season in 3-pointers and field goal percentage, is a direct disciple on the high-flying offenses that McCollum was involved with at both schools.

But as a person, McCollum credited someone else for helping him become who he is.

His mom.

“The way I coach and the way I take care of kids comes directly from my mom,” McCollum said. “For two, three, four years, it was just her and I and my brother, and I learned how to treat people, how to love people, and how to be competitive, and attention to detail, all of those different things from my mom.”

After his parents got divorced when he was young, McCollum says that playing sports in Storm Lake — particularly his time on the basketball court — provided him with a welcomed escape. This escape turned into a lifelong passion that has repeatedly guided him to the mountaintop of Division II basketball.