After latest title at NCAA Division II, Storm Lake native Ben McCollum getting Division I looks

If you haven’t heard his name already, it is time to learn about Ben McCollum. It’s a name that you might soon be hearing at the highest levels of college basketball.
Last week, the Storm Lake native won his third Division II national championship as the head men’s basketball coach at Northwest Missouri State, and later in the week, was named National Coach of the Year for a National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) record fourth time.
McCollum was a Class 1A All-State second-team player at Storm Lake St. Mary’s High School in 1999, and played two years of basketball at NIACC in Mason City before transferring to Northwest Missouri State.
In his two years as a Bearcats player, McCollum helped lead the team to its first ever Elite Eight appearance under longtime head coach Steve Tappmeyer.
After his playing career, McCollum became a Bearcats' graduate assistant on Tappmeyer’s coaching staff, and later became an assistant coach at Emporia State under head coach David Moe, the son of former NBA head coach Doug Moe.
Both of those coaches proved to have a profound impact on McCollum’s life.
From team culture to X's-and-O's, Tappmeyer and Moe’s influences can both be seen in the Bearcats' program. Their offense, which ranked No. 1 in the country this season in 3-pointers and field goal percentage, is a direct disciple on the high-flying offenses that McCollum was involved with at both schools.
But as a person, McCollum credited someone else for helping him become who he is.
His mom.
“The way I coach and the way I take care of kids comes directly from my mom,” McCollum said. “For two, three, four years, it was just her and I and my brother, and I learned how to treat people, how to love people, and how to be competitive, and attention to detail, all of those different things from my mom.”
After his parents got divorced when he was young, McCollum says that playing sports in Storm Lake — particularly his time on the basketball court — provided him with a welcomed escape. This escape turned into a lifelong passion that has repeatedly guided him to the mountaintop of Division II basketball.
“Anytime you are on the court, or on the field or the track, wherever you may be, there is nothing else that you worry about," McCollum said. "I think the reason people like athletics so much is that they can get away from the real world for a couple hours, this is their only concern.”
McCollum has proven that he can teach the game well, but he wasn’t exactly a coaches dream when he was an athlete.
“When I was growing up, I was super competitive, and sometimes when you are super competitive, you can’t exactly control your temper,” McCollum said with a chuckle. “I was probably that kid that nobody wanted to coach when I was seven, eight, nine, 10 on through. But I had fantastic youth coaches that helped guide me to harness some of that competitiveness, and loved me regardless of that.”
“That has really helped shape where I am at to this day.”
McCollum says that his main focus as a college coach is to help players grow and become successful as people, with basketball just serving as the vehicle to do that. But his intensity and passion for the game has never wavered.
The youth player who used to lose his temper is still in there somewhere, but Northwest Missouri State’s players seem pretty fond of their leader.
As a coach, McCollum has guided his alma mater to an overall record of 300-79 since he took the job in 2009.
Senior Ryan Hawkins led the team this season with 22.6 points per game, and believed that the key for the program’s success under McCollum has been his even-keeled consistency.
“I think it's the hard work and preparation that he puts into every single game,” Hawkins said. “It doesn’t matter if it is an NAIA school or the national championship, he approaches the game the same way. We feel comfortable with the (scouting) and with the team that we are playing. It allows us to play free and loose, knowing that he has put all that time and effort.”
With his success at the Division II level, McCollum’s coaching future looks bright. There is talk of him maybe getting a Division I coaching job in the near future. But even a job offer from the Division I level would need to come from the right place. Life is pretty good right now, with a dozen years and three national titles under his belt at his alma mater.
That being said, he is open to the possibility of someday leaving for greener pastures.
“It has to be the right opportunity,” McCollum said. “I think a lot of people get very ego-driven in DI or DII. I am not that way. I don’t need the ego boost of saying I am Division I. However, there are challenges that I would accept if it was the right opportunity.”
His future could involve bright lights and big cities, but McCollum credited his time in the small towns of Northwest Iowa for helping shape him into the coach and competitor that he is today.