BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Northwestern women's basketball prepping for year two under Rotert

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Year two for head coach Kristin Rotert at Northwestern will get underway a week from Wednesday on the road, and the expectations for this season are high.

The Red Raiders, picked fourth in the preseason Great Plains Athletic Conference poll, went 24-9 last season after being picked fourth in the preseason poll last season as well.

“We had a really good preseason and a really good summer leading into that,” Rotert said. “The first couple weeks of practice have been really competitive. There’s just a different comfort level for everybody, being a year into having a new staff, everybody knows each other a little bit better.”

A part of what made last season successful for the Raiders was the core group of athletes on the team when Rotert arrived. This season, there are five seniors and junior All-American Molly Schany. That core group, three of whom were starters a season ago, made Rotert’s transition into head coach easier.

“I’m just grateful for that opportunity and grateful to walk into a program that has such fantastic woman to coach,” Rotert said. “It is very hard to take over a new program and a lot of times there can be a lot of turnover and that transition can be bumpy and difficult, but you have to give each other a lot of grace and trust to move forward quickly in some of those areas.”

Coming in for year two, the comfort level among the members of the team and the coaching staff. That comfort allows for more confidence on the court as the Raiders look to improve on a tie-for-third place finish in conference a season ago.

“You’re able to coach people a little bit harder because everybody knows each other a little bit better,” Rotert said. “You can be honest about where you see people, what your expectations are, and that’s a really healthy place for a program to be. We’re happy that that’s how things are looking so far.”

In addition to Schany, the Raiders return two additional all-GPAC athletes in seniors Maddie Jones and Taylor VanderVelde. Schany led the team in scoring and rebounding a season ago.

“You can have all the experience in the world but if people aren’t continually learning, growing and developing, your program and your team is going to become stagnant,” Rotert said. “I think we’ve really moved our program forward in this offseason and in a lot of areas.”

Alongside Jones and VanderVelde, the senior class includes Hannah Nerem, Zoe Heemstra and Emilee Danner. Northwestern, guided by last season’s seniors and this class, made the NAIA Tournament. The Red Raiders were one of six GPAC teams in the tournament.

The challenge this season will, again, be competing in a deep and talented GPAC. All six teams that made the NAIA Tournament last year are picked as the top six in the preseason.

“I think this year looks different, but it might, in some ways, have a little bit more depth than it has in the past, you just never really know until you get to the end of the season,” Rotert said. “There’s going to be a lot of really good teams. I think it could be anyone from one through eight that could compete for the conference championship and play in the postseason.”

One thing Rotert wants to improve upon, and the Raiders will have a chance to do so right away, is winning on the road. The Raiders play their first two games of the season in Kansas.

“We didn’t have a great road record in our league, so finding ways to be tougher and more competitive and prepared for some of those battles that we’ll have on the road will be important,” Rotert said.

Adding to the roster will be four freshmen, all of which are guards. Three South Dakota natives and one Iowa native make up the class.

Ellie Karolevitz from Yankton, Ashtyn Woebig from Canova, Kylie Foss from Brandon and Payton Beckman from Panora (Iowa) make up the four impact freshman Rotert brings in.

“We’re excited about all of them, and having our first freshman class that we have recruit and known from day one and transitioning them here has been fun too, Rotert said. “We think it’s a really good class for us overall and they have an incredibly bright future in our program. They’re all perimeter players, players that we think can make a great impact for us, both offensively and defensively.”

Northwestern is at Bethel Wednesday, Nov. 2 and Tabor Friday, Nov. 4. Both teams are based in the state of Kansas. The Red Raiders’ home opener is against Dickinson State and Trinity Christian Nov. 11-12.

Conference play for the Red Raiders starts Nov. 16 in Omaha against College of St. Mary. Northwestern’s home conference opener is scheduled for Nov. 30 against Briar Cliff.