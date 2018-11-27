WACO, Texas – Baylor led for just eight minutes of the game, but came away a 63-57 winner over South Dakota in men’s basketball action at the Ferrell Center here Tuesday night.
The Coyotes (3-3) led by as many as nine points in the first half before settling for a 29-27 advantage at intermission. USD, though, didn’t score a field goal in the final five minutes of the game.
Trey Burch-Manning had a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds, while Tyler Peterson was also in double digits for the Coyotes with 10 points. USD shot 35 percent from the field, incuding 5 of 23 from beyond the arc.
King McClure scored 15 points to pace Baylor, now 5-2 on the season.
SOUTH DAKOTA (57)
Trey Burch-Manning 6-13 5-5 17, Matt Johns 2-2 0-0 6, Tyler Peterson 4-15 2-2 10, Triston Simpson 3-9 0-1 8, Brandon Armstrong 3-11 0-1 7, Stanley Umude 3-7 1-2 7, Jay Harvey 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Power 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 22-63 8-11 57.
BAYLOR (63)
Tristan Clark 3-5 2-2 8, King McClure 6-11 0-0 15, Mario Kegler 4-11 3-8 12, Makai Mason 3-8 2-5 10, Mark Vital 3-6 1-2 7, Flo Thamba 0-2 0-0 0, Devonte Bandoo 0-0 0-0 0, Jared Butler 1-5 0-0 2, Matthew Mayer 3-9 1-2 9. Totals 23-57 9-19 63.
Halftime – USD 29, Baylor 27. 3-point shots – USD 5-23 (Burch-Manning 0-1, Johns 2-2, Peterson 0-4, Simpson 2-7, Armstrong 1-5, Power 0-4), Baylor 8-22 (McClure 3-6, Kegler 1-6, Mason 2-4, Vital 0-1, Butler 0-1, Mayer 2-4). Fouled out – None. Rebounds – USD 42 (Burch-Manning 14), Baylor 41 (Vital 9). Assists – USD 9 (Simpson 6), Baylor 11 (Mason 4). Turnovers – USD 8, Baylor 8. Total fouls – USD 19, Baylor 14.
WAYNE STATE 87, NEBRASKA-KEARNEY 58: Vance Janssen scored 17 points and Jordan Janssen recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Wayne State men’s basketball team defeated Nebraska-Kearney 87-58 on Tuesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Kendall Jacks finished with 13 points for Wayne State (5-1). Nick Ferrarini had 12 points and Tony Bonner added 10.
Kanon Koster finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists for UNK (3-3). A.J. Jackson scored 15 points.
Wayne State made 33 of 67 field goals (.493) while UNK made just 22 of 59 (.373).
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY (58)
Kanon Koster 5-12 6-8 16, A.J. Jackson 6-10 2-2 15, Weston Baker Magrath 3-6 0-1 6, Kyle Juhl 1-5 0-0 3, Chase Winchester 1-8 0-0 2, Henry Pennder 2-7 0-0 5, Parker Badding 2-3 0-0 5, Carter Burns 1-4 0-0 2, Austin Luger 1-3 0-0 2, Morgan Soucie 0-1 2-4 2. Totals 22-59 10-15 58.
WAYNE STATE (87)
Vance Janssen 7-12 2-2 17, Jordan Janssen 4-9 7-8 15, Kendall Jacks 5-9 3-5 13, Nick Ferrarini 5-9 0-0 12, Trevin Joseph 2-11 0-0 4, Tony Bonner 5-7 0-0 10, Al’Tavius Jackson 3-5 3-3 9, Ben Dentlinger 1-3 2-2 4, Luke TerHark 1-1 0-0 3, Nate Mohr 0-0 0-0 0, Nate Thayer 0-1 0-0 0, Nosa Iyagbaye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-67 17-20 87.
Halftime score – WSC 45, UNK 29.
3-point goals – UNK 4-18 (Jackson 1-4, Juhl 1-3, Winchester 0-4, Penner 1-2, Badding 1-1, Burns 0-3, Luger 0-1), WSC 4-18 (V. Janssen 1-5, Jacks 0-2, Ferrarini 2-4, Joseph 0-4, Jackson 0-1, TerHark 1-1, Thayer 0-1). Fouled out – UNK (Burns). Rebounds – UNK 38 (Koster 9), WSC 39 (J. Janssen 10). Assists – UNK 10 (Koster 6), WSC 11 (four with 2). Turnovers – UNK 18, WSC 7. Total fouls – UNK 19, WSC 18.