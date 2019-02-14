SIOUX CITY – The praise from opposing coaches speaks for itself, but there is no mistaking that Briar Cliff University’s Jay Wolfe is one of the top performers in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Not only can the 6-foot-4 senior from Creston, Iowa, score points, but he has the unique ability to make other players around him better.
“Jay Wolfe is an animal,” said Jim Sykes, coach of the second-ranked (NAIA Division II) Morningside Mustangs. “He’s so efficient. When he gets in the paint it’s a score or when you double or triple team him he dumps it off to somebody wide open for a layup.”
Wolfe, a strong candidate for GPAC Player of the Year, ranks near the top of every offensive category. That, and he also typically guards the opposing team’s best offensive player.
A sure sign of his versatility is the fact that he not only ranks second in the conference in scoring (22.3 points per game), but also second in rebounding (7.2 rpg) and third in assists per game (3.6).
At the conclusion of his final regular season, Wolfe has scored 1,687 points, which ranks ninth on the school’s all-time list.
“First and foremost, Jay is the true essence of a leader,” Briar Cliff Coach Mark Svagera said. “He’s very even keel, always positive with his teammates and has been a great defender the whole time he’s been here. Throughout his time, he’s gotten better and better offensively and more confident.”
An unfortunate season-ending injury to All-American point guard Erich Erdman early on forced Wolfe to step up his game even more. He was asked to take over the primary ball-handling duties and has flourished at that as well as his normal pin-point marksmanship from beyond the arc.
“I knew it was a huge blow and I feel bad for Erich every single day but I knew we still had a lot of talented guys,” Wolfe said. “I knew they were going to step up and I knew I had to do the same, kind of take on a little bit of a leadership role, facilitate a little more.
“I knew it was going to be a challenge but I believed in the guys and coaches and here we are.”
Briar Cliff has done remarkably well despite losing Erdman, who was averaging nearly 22 points per game at the time of his injury. The Chargers finished the regular season 20-7 overall and 14-6 in the GPAC. They trail Jamestown by a half-game for second place in the standings, but Jamestown still has a game against conference champion Morningside on Saturday.
Wolfe has progressively improved his offensive production each season. He was a first-team All-GPAC selection and the co-defensive player of the year last season, garnering honorable mention All-America plaudits. He has 601 points this season with the GPAC and national tournaments still ahead.
“Offensively from a confidence standpoint, coaches have really helped me out and I’ve continued to work hard and trust in myself,” Wolfe said. “Just knowing when to be aggressive, when we need a bucket, when I need to pass and get other guys involved. That’s probably the biggest change, especially since Erich went down.”
Nic Nelson, now the athletic director at BCU but formerly the head coach, is responsible for recruiting Wolfe. Nelson recognized Wolfe’s basketball talent, but had to work hard to convince him not to pursue track and field and a collegiate sport.
Wolfe was a two-time state high school champion in the 800-meter run at Creston High School and courted by several other schools in that sport.
“A lot of other programs were a little scared off because he was a Division I track recruit,” Nelson said. “He’d won the Drake Relays and was a multiple time state champion 800-runner and I think a lot of people thought he was going to run track. For most of Jay’s senior year, it was really up in the air. But we just recruited him with the hopes that he would play basketball. We were fortunate because that came down to the end.”
Wolfe and Erdman were part of the same recruiting class and each would definitely be termed sleepers. A couple of guys that other coaches wish they would have recruited for their schools.
“We knew both of them were really good but we didn’t know how good,” Nelson said. “The thing about Jay, he’s just got all the intangible qualities that you can’t coach. He’s very smart, very tough, he never gets tired. He’s probably the most consistent guy I’ve ever coached as far as he’s the same guy every single day.
“His ability to be an emotionally level guy is really unbelievable. The game could be going as bad as it could or as good as it could and you wouldn’t be able to tell by looking at him. He’s a tremendous competitor but he’s real quiet. A lot of guys are a lot more visual and verbal about it but he just goes about his business.”
More postseason accolades are sure to come Wolfe’s way by the time it’s over, but in typical Wolfe style, he deflects all of the attention to those around him.
“That’s just a testament to all my teammates and coaches,” Wolfe said. “When you have great guys around you to help you be successful that’s all that matters. Personal accolades only happen when you have team success and I’m a big believer in whatever the team needs me to do, I’m going to do. If you’re winning games that’s the most important thing and the rest will fall into place.
“I’ve loved my four years here and hopefully we can keep this thing going as long as we can. I’m just trying to enjoy every practice, every day, every game, finish on a good note.”