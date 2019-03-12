SIOUX CITY -- The third time is the charm for Concordia.
The first time Concordia appeared in the NAIA D-II women’s national title game, the Bulldogs lost to fellow Great Plains Athletic Conference member Morningside in 2015.
Last season the Bulldogs returned to the title game, only to lose Dakota Wesleyan, another GPAC school.
This time Concordia was the the only GPAC school in the finals but the Bulldogs still assured that the conference would come home with another national title as the they defeated Southeastern 67-59 on Tuesday at the Tyson Events Center.
“We were a successful team regardless of today. But because we did win, it just gives these kids an incredible feeling and experience that Quinn Wragge (a senior) will never have again. Hopefully, the others will have it again,” Concordia coach Drew Olson said. “It just means that the bar continues to stay really high. Not that we are expecting to win a national title every year but we do have this high standard and I know our kids, they love it.”
Last year’s loss to DWU gave the Bulldogs a little fuel for the fire this season.
“This is just insane and fantastic. It’s beyond anything you can imagine and just to be able to come back and do it this year is amazing,” junior Philly Lammers said. “Every game is a new game and we are focused on that game but (last year’s loss) gave us that much more motivation.”
It’s the 14th title for the GPAC and the 30th overall title.
“It just goes to show how hard we work. I know a lot of us were in the gym all summer, grinding, doing workouts, weightlifting and getting our shots up,” said junior Grace Barry, who was the tournament MVP. “This is a testament to how much we wanted it and how much we were willing to work for it. For a lot of them, it’s huge winning this one after the hard time last year.
“It’s such a team win. Everyone came together and made shots. It was just a great team win.”
Barry scored 15 points and had seven assists and four steals. She was 4-of-6 from the field and 6-of-7 from the free throw line. She had 73 total points and 24 total assists in the tournament.
“She has the heart of a champion. She won a state title in high school. She’s a winner. She just finds ways. She’s so tough,” Olson said. “I know that she loves being here, she capitalized on the opportunity and it’s a big reason why we won a national championship.”
Taylor Cockerill added 13 points for the Bulldogs and Quinn Wragge added 11 points. MacKenzie Helman added nine points off the bench.”
The start of Tuesday’s game started to mirror the loss to DWU last season right away when Southeastern went on an 11-3 run to start.
Olson called a timeout and Helman hit a three to stop the Fire’s run. Concordia scored off back-to-back turnovers to cut the lead to one and the Bulldogs didn’t stop there, going on a 17-0 run to take a 20-11 lead.
“I think that run was amazing considering what we went through last year, kinda got steamrolled in a way,” Olson said. “We start off down 11-3 and I am thinking how are the kids going to respond? That just shows their character and toughness. They didn’t waver, they’ve been there before and continued to fight, they went on that big run and that was a huge difference.”
Southeastern didn’t allow Concordia to run away because of its 3-point shooting. The Fire hit the seventh-most 3-pointers this season and had nine by halftime to tie the score at 37.
Olson switched to man defense in the second half and the Fire had fewer opportunities from behind the arc, going only 3-of-11 from three the rest of the way, allowing the Bulldogs to hold off the Fire.
“We knew we had to adjust and that was a huge turning point in the game,” Olson said. “We were able to take away their shooters, force them to do something else. Thankfully they weren’t able to capitalize as much.”
Lammers gave Concordia a lead the Bulldogs never gave up to start the second half. Lammers, who finished with a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds, was called for an offensive foul on the first possession. She followed that up with a steal and layup. She was fouled and completed the three-point play. Then she scored on the Bulldogs next possession for a 42-37 advantage.
“You just have to put it all out there and play hard,” Lammers said. “(When the foul) happens, you just have to go out there and control what you can control and go and get what you can.”
After a Cockerill three, Concordia went into the fourth quarter up 56-47 and the Bulldogs were shooting 50 percent from the field.
The Fire didn’t allow teams to shoot above 35 percent for the tournament or for the season.
“I thought we did a nice job of running in transition. Their zone is so good because they are so big and long and it’s hard to get anything inside,” Olson said. “But we were able to get stops, get rebounds and run the floor. Then when we were in the halfcourt, I thought we did a good job of getting the ball to the high post to give us more options.”
While the offense wasn’t as efficient in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs scored enough points to hold off the Fire for the 67-59 national title win.