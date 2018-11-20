GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — Mitch Ballock scored 23 points, Damien Jefferson added 20 — both career highs for the sophomores — and Creighton beat Georgia State 93-68 on Tuesday night to advance to the Wednesday championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic against No. 16 Clemson.
Ballock made six 3-pointers and had seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. Jefferson added two 3s and six rebounds. Ty-Shon Alexander chipped in with 13 points for Creighton (4-1).
Jefferson, who transferred from New Mexico and sat out last season, made all five of his field goals in the first half to tie his career high of 14 points. His previous high came in a 78-73 win over Boise State on Feb. 14, 2017. Ballock's previous best was last season, scoring 22 in a 100-89 win over UCLA.
Creighton made eight 3-pointers in the first half, shot 61 percent from the field and forced 11 turnovers en route to a 28-point lead.
D'Marcus Simonds scored 21 points and Kane Williams added a career-high 20 for Georgia State (3-2). The Panthers missed all 10 of their 3-point attempts in the first half, leading to 30 percent shooting overall and trailing 52-24.
Creighton 94, Boise State 82
Ty-Shon Alexander hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and Damien Jefferson scored 16 on 7-of-10 shooting to help Creighton beat Boise State 94-82 on Monday night in the Cayman Islands Classic.
Boise State scored the first six points and led 35-32 after Justinian Jessup hit a 3-pointer with 3:16 left in the first half. Marcus Zegarowski and Alexander made back-to-back 3s to spark a 14-6 run that gave Creighton a five-point lead at the break. After BSU's Marcus Dickinson made a layup to open the second half, the Bluejays scored 10 in a row to make it 56-43 and led by at least nine points the rest of the way.
RJ Williams, a juco transfer, scored 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds and had three steals — all season highs.
Creighton shot 57.9 percent (33 of 57) from the field, including 12 of 22 from 3-point range. The Broncos made just 4-of-15 3s.