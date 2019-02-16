FREMONT, Neb. | Sammy Blum scored 15 points Saturday afternoon while leading second-ranked Northwestern to a 67-54 Great Plains Athletic Conference win over Midland at the Wilkert Event Center.
Breana Schuiteman added 13 points for Northwestern (25-3, 19-3 GPAC). Schuiteman and Blum each recorded three three-point baskets for a team that shot 54.2 percent, even with their lowest scoring total of the season.
Kassidy De Jong provided 11 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Red Raiders, which jumped to a 22-6 first quarter lead and from there, took advantage. Haley Birks ended with 10 points.
Winners of five straight, Northwestern is seeded second heading into Wednesday night’s 7 o’clock first-round GPAC Tournament game at the Bultman Center against seventh-seeded Midland (15-13, 10-12), which shot 42 percent and committed 20 turnovers.
Northwestern and No. 1-seeded Concordia each finished with 19-3 GPAC records. Since the two teams split the regular-season series, a tiebreaker was used. Concordia had a 2-0 record against third-place Dakota Wesleyan while Northwestern went 1-1.
NORTHWESTERN (67)
Anna Kiel 1-2 0-0 2, Haley Birks 4-7 1-2 10, Breana Schuiteman 4-8 2-2 13, Sammy Blum 6-10 0-0 15, Kassidy De Jong 4-9 2-4 11, Taylor VanderVelde 3-5 0-0 7, Jada Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Darbi Gustafson 4-5 0-0 9. Totals 26-48 5-8 67.
MIDLAND (54)
Makenna Sullivan 1-5 1-1 3, Maddie Egr 8-16 4-5 21, Maddie Meadows 1-2 0-0 3, Amanda Hansen 9-12 1-1 20, Madison Severson 1-6 0-0 2, Casey Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Peyton Wingert 0-0 0-0 0, Jada Simpson 0-0 0-0 0, Lexis Haase 0-3 1-2 1, Katy Gathje 0-1 2-2 2, Sam Shepard 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 21-50 9-11 54.
Northwestern;22;19;11;15;--;67
Midland;6;12;18;18;--;54
Three-point goals – Northwestern 10-24 (Blum 3-6, Schuiteman 3-7, Gustafson 1-1, De Jong 1-3, VanderVelde 1-3, Cunningham 0-2), Midland 3-17 (Meadows 1-1, Egr 1-2, Hansen 1-3, Haase 0-3, Severson 0-4, Shepard 4). Rebounds – Northwestern 21 (Birks 5), Midland 18 (Egr 6). Assists – Northwestern 21 (De Jong 6), Midland 12 (Haase 4). Total fouls – Northwestern 19, Midland 10. Turnovers – Northwestern 16, Midland 20.
HASTINGS 81, DORDT 56: Taylor Beacom scored 18 points for Hastings, which avenged an earlier-season loss with Saturday afternoon’s Great Plains Athletic Conference win over Dordt.
An 85-66 loser on Dec. 8 on the Defenders’ court, Hastings jumped to a 27-14 first-quarter lead and led to the very end. Though they shot 36.23 percent, the Broncos had a 10-5 advantage in three-point baskets and forced 23 turnovers.
Rachel Evavold led Dordt (20-9, 13-9), 36.67 percent shooters, with 18 points. Erika Feenstra and Siennah Stamness added 15 and 11 points, respectively for the 12th-ranked Defenders, who as the fourth seed in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament will host fifth-seeded Hastings (18-11, 13-9) in the first round Wednesday night at 7 o’clock.
The two teams were tied for fourth in the final standings. By virtue of Dordt’s 1-3 combined record against the two top teams of the league (No. 1 seed Concordia, No. 2 seed Northwestern), the Defenders get the fourth seed.
DORDT (56)
Erika Feenstra 7-10 0-1 15, Siennah Stamness 4-7 0-0 11, Baylee Tetzlaff 1-1 0-0 3, Faith Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Payton Harmsen 0-5 0-0 0, Mari Smitsdorff 0-0 0-0 0, Jordyn VanMaanen 0-2 3-6 3, Mya Chmielewski 0-3 0-2 0, Kenzie Cunard 0-0 0-0 0, Annie Rhinesmith 1-13 0-2 3, Makayla DeYoung 0-1 0-0 0, Riley VanHulzen 1-1 0-0 2, Ebby Prewitt 1-3 0-0 2, Rachel Evavold 7-13 4-5 18. Totals 22-60 7-16 56.
HASTINGS (81)
Emma Grenfell 3-8 5-6 13, Shandra Farmer 3-14 7-9 15, Mackenzie Willicott 3-7 0-0 8, Taylor Beacom 7-12 0-0 16, Tatum Stenger 1-1 0-0 3, Kaitlyn Schmit 4-8 3-4 12, Ali Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Jada Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Gabby Grasso 1-6 1-2 3, Sophia Pankratz 2-5 3-5 7, Harper Sheets 1-7 2-4 4. Totals 25-69 21-30 81.
Dordt;14;15;19;8;--;56
Hastings;27;14;15;25;--;81
Three-point goals – Dordt 5-23 (Stamness 3-5, Feenstra 1-1, Rhinesmith 1-8, Anderson 0-1, Chmielewski 0-1, Prewitt 0-2, Harmsen 0-5), Hastings 10-28 (Grenfell 2-3, Beacom 2-5, Willicott 2-5, Farmer 2-7, Stenger 1-1, Schmit 1-2, Grasso 0-1, Sheets 0-4). Rebounds – Dordt 41 (Rhinesmith 8), Hastings 37 (Farmer 8). Assists – Dordt 15 (Evavold 5), Hastings 13 (Sheets 3). Total fouls – Dordt 23, Hastings 17. Fouled out – Rhinesmith. Turnovers – Dordt 25, Hastings 9.
MINNESOTA STATE 90, WAYNE STATE 82: Wayne State outscored Minnesota State 34-26 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as the home team won the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game at Mankato, Minn.
Ashley Reed provided 14 points, eight rebounds, six steals and two blocked shots for Minnesota State, which blazed to a 15-6 lead five minutes into the game and remained in control. Two others were in double digits for the Mavericks.
Halley Busse led Wayne State (13-13, 8-12 NSIC) with a game-high 29 points, which included 8 of 11 shooting from three-point range. Maggie Lowe and Erin Norling each finished with 17 points and combined for six treys.
WAYNE STATE (82)
Maggie Lowe 6-9 0-0 17, Erin Norling 7-13 2-2 17, Halley Busse 10-13 1-1 29, Andrea Larson 3-8 0-0 8, Brittany Bomgartz 1-2 1-2 3, Haley Vesey 1-7 1-2 3, Autumn Mlinar 1-4 0-0 3, Kylie Hammer 0-3 0-0 0, Amelia Ivester 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor Wangerin 1-3 0-0 2, Taylor Reiner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 5-7 82.
MINNESOTA STATE (90)
Monica Muth 4-11 0-0 9, Kirstin Klitzke 2-6 4-4 9, Taylor Drost 5-14 5-5 15, Brooke Tonsfeldt 4-9 0-0 9, Ashley Reed 7-11 0-3 14, Maddy Olson 3-8 0-0 9, Rylee Menster 2-4 2-2 7, Tayla Stuttley 7-7 0-1 16, Mikayla Nachazel 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 35-76 11-15 90.
Wayne State;14;15;19;34;--;82
Minnesota State;23;21;20;26;--;90
Three-point goals – Wayne State 17-35 (Busse 8-11, Lowe 5-7, Norling 1-2, Mlinar 1-3, Bongartz 0-1, Hammer 0-2, Vesey 0-5), Minnesota State 9-25 (Olson 3-6, Stuttley 2-2, Menster 1-2, Klitzke 1-3, Muth 1-3, Tonsfeldt 1-4, Nachazel 0-1). Rebounds – Wayne State 41 (Busse, Vesey 7), Minnesota State 38 (Klitzke 9). Assists – Wayne State 16 (Norling 5), Minnesota State 19 (Klitzke, Muth 6). Total fouls – Wayne State 16, Minnesota State 15. Turnovers – Wayne State 20, Minnesota State 11.