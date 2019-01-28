SIOUX CITY | Imagine the possibilities if Tyler Borchers was given more playing time.
Borchers doesn’t think about that. Finishing is his objective.
The 6-foot-7 junior post from Morningside College is one of the nation’s best under the basket. Heading into Wednesday’s Great Plains Athletic Conference game at Midland, Borchers ranks second in NAIA Division II, converting 70.9 percent of his attempts for the nation’s third-ranked squad.
True, there’s a good share of rim-shaking dunks when the former Le Mars High School standout attacks the basket. He admits there’s a few bunnies.
However, with so many of his teammates possessing various offensive talents, including three-point shooting, he lets them do their thing and he cleans up the misses.
“It’s a lot of fun when the guys are giving me the ball in the right spots, it’s like, who knows what could happen,” said Borchers, who averages 15.0 points and 6.5 rebounds for the league leaders.
“I just try to catch everything on my back close to the rim and make all the bunnies. That’s what it’s really all about, finishing around the rim. I have a decent jumper, but when teammates shoot it the way they do, there’s really no reason for me to shoot it.”
True. Saturday’s 87-72 win over No. 17 Dakota Wesleyan marked the first time all season that Coach Jim Sykes’ squad, 20-1 overall and 13-1 in the GPAC has had three players with 20 or more points.
Borchers collected 22 points and a season-high 15 rebounds. Matt Hahn and Zach Imig, two more of the squad’s three other double-digit scorers, tallied 22 and 20 points, respectively, the two of them combining for four of the squad's nine three-pointers.
“The dude’s an animal,” said Hahn. “I don’t think I’ve ever played with a big that can dominant inside as him. It’s fun to watch every night. He’s very solid in the post. He has a good set of moves he can go to. If they take his go-to move away, he has a counter for them. He has a good touch around the basket that’s nice to have.”
“We’re just a great team,” said Borchers. “We play really well together. We have the chemistry. We’ve been together a couple of years and it really shows.”
Morningside’s most recent win marked a season-high for the former Le Mars High School standout, who logged in 35 minutes of playing time. It’s the second time in the last three games Borchers has had 30 or more minutes when he typically averages 18.2 minutes.
Needless to say, his contributions were needed for a longer period of time because Morningside battled a team that handed them their lone loss of the season at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D., the day after New Year’s Day. Borchers also contributed four assists, two steals and two blocked shots.
“He’s gifted offensively, offensively,” said Sykes. “His stats aren’t glaring because prior to (Dakota Wesleyan), he was averaging 17, 18 minutes a game. We haven’t had a lot of close games where we could play other guys and get them minutes as well. That goes for all of our guys. I don’t think we have anyone averaging more than 23 minutes a game.
“Statistically speaking, nobody stands out, but (against Dakota Wesleyan), we played our starters. Tyler is a very unselfish player, sometimes to a fault. He would rather pass than score. He just makes everybody around him better.”
It isn’t uncommon for Borchers to pass. Early first-half action against DWU saw Borchers, while double-teamed under the basket, fire a bullet pass to the left side where Brody Egger (12.2 ppg, 46 3-pointers) buried a three-pointer.
Egger, Imig (12.6 ppg, 18 3-pointers) and Hahn (11.6 ppg, 49 3-pointers) are also part of this balanced offense that averages 87.8 points per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field. In fact, in all but four games, there’s been either three or four double-digit scorers besides Borchers, who in his three seasons is shooting 66.8 percent.
“He’s a great teammate,” said Sykes. “We would not be having the success we are having if our guys didn’t like each other. They like spending time together, competing for one another. That makes it fun for us to go to practice each day because they’re such good guys and they truly care about one another.”
Basically, the same thing happened a year ago when Morningside went 28-7 and reached the Elite Eight when the tournament was played at Sioux Falls’ Sanford Pentagon for the first time. The Mustangs had four double-digit scorers, including Borchers, who averaged 15.0 points on 68.2 percent shooting.
Each of those four double-digit scorers (Borchers, Imig, Egger, Alex Borchers) are playing on this year’s squad. And, they play for each other, not caring about personal statistics.
“Our team really doesn’t talk about personal goals,” said Borchers. “Our motto is ‘One Goal’ and that is Morningside success. We’re just a great team. We play really well together. We have the chemistry. We’ve been together a couple of years and it really shows.”