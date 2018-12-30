SIOUX CITY -- On Saturday, the Briar Cliff women’s basketball team was able to overcome 27 turnovers since the Chargers were able to make some key plays down the stretch to defeat Grand View.
The Chargers put themselves in a tough position once again on Sunday, outdoing the 27 turnovers they had on Saturday. Briar Cliff turned the ball over 29 times against Haskell Indian Nations but unlike Saturday’s contest, the Chargers couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch.
Briar Cliff was able to tie the game on three separate occasions in the fourth quarter but it was Haskell who responded on Sunday instead of the Chargers. Haskell Indian Nations finished the game with 21 steals and the Indians, who are receiving votes in the NAIA Division II polls, defeated Briar Cliff 69-64 at the 2018 Delta Hotels by Marriott Classic.
Haskell turned Briar Cliff’s 29 turnovers in the game into 24 points.
“Just taking care of the basketball. You can’t have 29 turnovers. That’s going to kill you. No matter what you do, you can’t turn the ball over 29 times,” Briar Cliff coach Mike Power said.
There was a stretch in the third quarter that defined the game, Power said. Briar Cliff went on a 9-0 run to take a 47-42 lead. The Chargers followed that run with four straight turnovers and five turnovers in the next six possessions. Haskell regained the lead, 53-47, and the Chargers didn’t grab the lead again for the rest of the game.
“I think that was the ball game. Just too lackadaisical with the ball and those turnovers … that was almost like too much for us to overcome,” Power said. “It’s just frustrating because we are better than that. We can’t have 56 turnovers in two games. That’s just too much to overcome. We were lucky to come out of this 1-1.”
Power did credit the two defenses the Chargers faced in the last two days. Haskell Indian Nations (13-4) came into the game seventh in the nation with 13.9 steals per game.
But Power said his team still needs to do a better job of taking care of the ball.
“You have to give Haskell credit. It’s not like you are going against chopped liver out there. Haskell played hard and did the right things,” Power said. “But we have to be better. Some of it is great defense but some of it is us not queueing into the right decision. Wrong decision or wrong pass. That’s why you play, you have to get better.”
Briar Cliff falls to 9-8 on the season and now only faces Great Plains Athletic Conference teams the rest of the season. The Chargers are 3-6 in GPAC play so far this season.
“None of them are easy and how these 13 games go is going to make or break how we go,” Power said.
The Chargers had a sluggish start to the game. Back-to-back turnovers by Briar Cliff allowed Haskell to take an early 5-0 lead.
Alyssa Carley, who finished with a game-high 25 points, provided most of the Chargers scoring in the first quarter. Her first nine points helped put Briar Cliff up 11-10. Then a three-pointer a few seconds before the end of the first quarter buzzer got the Chargers within two points as Haskell had an 18-16 lead going into the second quarter. Carley had 12 of Briar Cliff’s 16 points in the opening quarter.
The Chargers offense started to take better care of the ball in the second quarter. After nine turnovers in the first quarter, Briar Cliff only had four in the second, which helped the Chargers take a 29-24 lead with 4:21 left in the half.
But then Briar Cliff struggled to score for the next three minutes as Haskell took a 32-30 lead.
Briar Cliff was able to tie the game going into halftime at 34.
Carley sparked the offense again in the third quarter. She scored 11 points in the third quarter and hit three straight three-pointers to put the Chargers up 47-42 with 4:53 left in the quarter.
Once again, Briar Cliff’s offense went cold and had five turnovers in the three minutes, allowing Haskell to go up 53-47 with 1:57 left in the third.
Briar Cliff tied the game at 55, 62 and then at 63 with 36 seconds left. Haskell got a three-pointer from Nykki Benally, her sixth of the game, to put Haskell up 67-64 with 18 seconds left.
Briar Cliff turned the ball over for the 28th time in the game but the Indians missed both free throws. The Chargers had one last chance to tie but Faith Troshynski’s three-pointer rimmed out with 2 seconds left, allowing Haskell to go on to win 69-64.