Briar Cliff men's basketball wins eighth straight, stays atop GPAC standings

SIOUX CITY — Protecting first place in the Great Plains Athletic Conference is no easy task, but the Briar Cliff Chargers are doing a pretty good job at that.

BCU won its eighth straight men’s basketball game Wednesday night, thumping Northwestern 81-69 at the Newman Flanagan Center.

The Chargers, 14-6 overall, maintained a half-game lead over Concordia in the GPAC race with a 10-2 mark.

Briar Cliff shot a sizzling 59 percent in the first half, going on an 18-0 run to snap a 14-14 tie. Although it made a spirited comeback, the hole turned out to be too deep for Northwestern (16-6, 8-4) to dig out from.

“For us it’s just been the little things,” said junior guard Quinn Vesey, who tossed in a season-high 22 points. “We come into practice every day knowing we’re not content with where we’re at, that we have to keep trying to make that next step.”

Vesey made six of nine 3-point shots and the Chargers were 13-for-25 from beyond the arc. Jaden Kleinhesselink had a strong all-around performance with 21 points, six rebounds and two steals, while Matthew Stilwill contributed 15 points in a reserve role.

Briar Cliff coach Mark Svagera said a couple of factors have led to his team’s surge to the top of the league standings.

“Over the last seven or eight weeks we’ve had really strong practices and I think it’s great for our guys to see the correlation between being a great practice team and the results you get on the floor,” Svagera said. “I think our team is incredibly cohesive and together. They don’t care who gets the credit. We have multiple weapons and I think that’s hard to prepare for. The want to win and don’t care what it takes, they’re just going to try and get it done.”

Briar Cliff completed a regular season sweep of Northwestern, having won 61-59 on Dec. 1 in Orange City, Iowa. The Chargers wound up 30-for-58 for 51.7 percent from the field and made 8 of 11 free throws.

“We had a big offensive run (in the first half), but we had a ton of stops and were really active defensively,” Svagera said. “We maybe got away from that a little bit in the second half, but Northwestern is a really good offensive team. We knew we weren’t going to hold them down for 40 minutes.

“We made a couple of shots that maybe weren’t good shots, but sometimes big time players make big time shots and that’s what we did tonight. I’m proud where we’re at, but at the same time we can’t be satisfied, we have to keep looking forward.”

Concordia is 10-3 in the GPAC, one-half game behind the Chargers. Northwestern trails by two games and Morningside (7-5) is three in back of frontrunning Briar Cliff.

Northwestern’s Trent Hilbrands led all scorers with 27 points, while Alex Van Kalsbeek added 20 points and eight rebounds and Noah Slagter 10 points.

A basket by Northwestern’s Matt Onken at the 14:40 mark of the first half tied the game at 14-14. Kleinhesselink drove the lane for a hoop seconds later, starting a BCU run that saw the Chargers make 9 of their next 11 shots.

That gave the Chargers a 23-14 lead and forced a timeout by Northwestern, but to no avail. Six straight points by Stilwill and a 3-pointer by Vesey pushed the cushion to 32-14.

Northwestern didn’t score again until 8:04 remained in the first half. Briar Cliff took a 44-27 lead into intermission.

“The bottom line is, you let them get away,” Northwestern coach Kris Korver said. “You have to tip your cap to Briar Cliff, they played really well. Shot the ball well and played a great first half.

“When you play in this league and go on the road, it’s an adventure. We needed to keep it a little closer, we let ‘em get away from us.”

Northwestern outscored the Chargers 18-7 in the first seven minutes of the second half, cutting the deficit to 51-45. But Briar Cliff reeled off the next nine points and the closest the Red Raiders would come the rest of the way was nine points.

The league leaders have the weekend off before returning to action Wednesday at Midland. Northwestern has a Saturday home game against Concordia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0