PHOENIX, Ariz. – Briar Cliff battled back from a huge deficit to take the lead late in a men’s basketball game against Arizona Christian here Wednesday, but wound up falling 91-88.
The Chargers, ranked No. 6 in NAIA Division II, trailed by 19 points at halftime and by as many as 23 early in the second half.
Ethan Freidel, who scored a career-high 29 points, tied the game on a basket with 2:51 remaining, 84-84. Arizona Christian went ahead with a free throw on its next possession before Freidel was fouled and made both of his free throws, putting Briar Cliff ahead for the first time in the second half, 86-85.
Jay Wolfe made it a three-point Charger lead with 1:21 left, but Arizona Christian’s Terence Shelby scored six points in the final 1:10. Freidel missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with one second left.
Jackson Lamb tossed in 24 points and Wolfe finished with 20, moving him into 21st on BCU’s all-time scoring list with 1,371 points. He passes longtime assistant Ron Schultz, who scored 1,353 points.
Arizona Christian, ranked No. 11 in NAIA Division I, moved to 11-1 overall while Briar Cliff is 11-3. Arizona Christian was 26 of 31 from the free throw line compared to 6 of 11 for the Chargers.
The Chargers play Benedictine University in Mesa, Arizona, Thursday.