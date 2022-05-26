Briar Cliff to introduce Brian Ortmeier as women's basketball coach on Friday

SIOUX CITY — Brian Ortmeier is headed west for his next basketball coaching venture. Not too far west, though.

The Briar Cliff women’s basketball program announced on Thursday that it hired Ortmeier as its next head coach, replacing Brita Hand.

“Briar Cliff University women’s basketball has been a powerhouse at the NAIA level, and I’m excited to be joining a program that is rich in history, tradition and success,” said Ortmeier in the school’s announcement. “I can’t wait to get started at (BCU), and to begin building relationships with a very talented group of student-athletes.”

Ortmeier becomes the 12th head women’s basketball coach in Chargers history, and their third since the 2019-20 season.

“"We are thrilled to have Brian join the BCU family,” said BCU Vice President for Operations and Athletics Nic Scandrett. “He brings a lot of great experience and work ethic. Most importantly, he understands the history and tradition of the GPAC. He will be a relentless recruiter in our area and will lead our program with class and integrity."

Ortmeier spent the last couple of seasons at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge. With the Tritons, Ortmeier went 31-11 in two seasons. The Tritons were ranked as high as 16th in the NJCAA poll.

During his first season at Iowa Central, Ortmeier led the Tritons to a District B-Region 11 Championship and they advanced to the NJCAA national quarterfinals. Under Ortmeier, Iowa Central has produced a NJCAA First Team All-American, the Region IX Player of the Year, a two-time Region IX Defensive Player of the Year and two Second Team All-Region selections. Before he coached at ICCC, Ortmeier was the head coach at Laramie County CC and Colorado Northwestern CC.

He began his coaching career at the University of Richmond as a graduate assistant.

Ortmeier has NAIA experience, as he was an assistant at Dakota State.

Ortmeier received his undergraduate degree at Nebraska, then earned his master’s degree at VCU.

Ortmeier will be formally introduced as BCU’s coach Friday afternoon.

