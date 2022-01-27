Briar Cliff men defeat Midland to extend winning streak to nine

Nine wins and counting.

The Briar Cliff University men’s basketball team improved its season-high winning streak to nine game on Wednesday night, as the Chargers defeated Midland on the road, 80-63, avenging BCU’s Dec. 11 loss to the Warriors.

The Chargers lost that game to Midland at home, 84-73, and it is still the most recent defeat on BCU’s schedule.

The Chargers outscored the Warriors in the first half, 46-38, and scored 34 more points in the final 20 minutes, to claim the 17 point victory. Briar Cliff had four players finish with in double-digit scoring, with Conner Groves leading the way with 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting, while Jaden Kleinhesselink and Kyle Boerhave scored 14 apiece, and Quinn Vesey scored 13.

As a team, the Chargers shot 57.7 percent from the field in the game, and shot 35.3 percent from deep.

Bo Sandquist led Midland with 25 points on offense, but the Warriors shot just 35.9 percent from the field, while successfully converting 54.5 percent of their free throws.

The win puts Briar Cliff’s season record at 15-6 on the season, and 11-2 in GPAC play.

Midland fell to 14-10 on the season, with a 5-9 mark in conference play.

Briar Cliff’s next game will be played at home on Saturday, against Dakota Wesleyan.

Dordt 80, Dakota Wesleyan 73: The Dordt University men defeated Dakota Wesleyan on Wednesday by an 80-73 final score, thanks to a big day from Luke Rankin.

Rankin led the Defenders with 22 points on the day on 9-of-10 shooting. His performance helped Dordt roar back from a 36-33 halftime deficit with a 47 point performance in the second half.

Along with Rankin’s big day, Bryce Coppock scored 15 points on 5-of-16 shooting, while Cade Bleeker and Jackson Louscher had 11 points apiece.

As a team, the Defenders shot 53.7 percent on the day.

Dakota Wesleyan’s leading scorer was Jeffrey Schuch, while Koln Oppold was close behind with 15 points, with the team shooting 46.9 percent from the field.

Dordt is now 15-7 on the season, 7-6 in GPAC play. The Defenders’ next game is at home on Saturday, against Morningside University.

Nebraska Wesleyan 90, Buena Vista 88: The Buena Vista University men lost to Nebraska Wesleyan in overtime on Wednesday by a score of 90-88, as the Beavers fell to 9-10 on the season.

After falling behind at halftime, 40-38, Buena Vista flipped the script and outscored the Prairie Wolves in the second half, 40-38. At the end of regulation, the two squads were deadlocked at 78-78.

The Wolves then outscored BVU in the extra period, 12-10, to emerge with the two-point victory.

Garrett Sitner was the Beavers’ top scorer in the contest, with 19 points and three 3-pointers. Michael Demers and Jake Thompson also had strong days, with 17 points apiece, while Zane Neubaum had 15.

As a team, Buena Vista shot 50 percent from the field, while Nebraska Wesleyan shot 61.1 percent, with Peter Lash leading the way with 27 points scored and four 3’s.

Buena Vista will play at home on Saturday, against Luther College.

Women’s basketball

Briar Cliff 76, Midland 70: The Briar Cliff women earned a solid road win in Fremont on Wednesday, as the Chargers defeated Midland, 76-60.

The Warriors scored 27 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap on the Chargers, who improved to 14-8 on the season.

Josie Condon was the Chargers’ leading scorer with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Konnor Sudmann had 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting.

The leading scorer for Midland was Dakota Valley grad Peyton Wingert, who scored 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting, while collecting 12 rebounds for a double double.

Briar Cliff is now 10-5 on the season in GPAC play, and will play its next home game on Saturday, against Dakota Wesleyan.

Dordt 67, Dakota Wesleyan 65: The Dordt women’s basketball team emerged with a 67-65 victory on Wednesday night against Dakota Wesleyan, as the Defenders erased a 55-51 fourth quarter deficit for the win.

Dordt took a 23-14 lead after one quarter, and went into halftime with a 42-29 halftime lead after scoring 19 more in the second. But a 26-point scoring outburst from Dakota Wesleyan in the third quarter put the Tigers on top by four headed into the final frame.

The Defenders recovered, outscoring Dakota Wesleyan in the fourth quarter, 16-10, to take the lead back and earn the victory.

Ashtyn Veerbeek led the Defenders with 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting, while Karly Gustafson had 10 rebounds. For the Tigers, Jada Campbell led the way with 16 points, while Kaylee Kirk and Rynn Osthus scored 12 points apiece.

Dordt is now 17-6 overall, and 10-5 in conference play. The Defenders will play on Saturday, at Hastings.

Buena Vista 63, Nebraska Wesleyan 45: The Buena Vista women took down Nebraska Wesleyan in convincing fashion, as the Beavers defeated the Prairie Wolves, 63-45.

Mallory McCall scored a team-high 18 points for the Beavers on -7-of-13 shooting, while Lindsey Anhalt had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Anna Vandenack had a team-high 13 points for the Wolves, while Delaney Roberts scored 12 points. The Prairie Wolves shot just 27.5 percent from the field, while Buena Vista shot 38.9 percent.Buena Vista will host Luther College on Saturday.

