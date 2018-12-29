SIOUX CITY -- Madelyn Deitchler shrugged, smiled, then credited the toughness of the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Deitchler scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed six rebounds Saturday afternoon while leading Briar Cliff’s women’s basketball team to a 76-68 win over Grand View at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Classic. The game at Morningside College’s Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center/Allee Gym was closer than the final score indicated because there were nine lead changes and prior to the game’s final four minutes, neither team had a second-half lead larger than three points.
A 5-11, Deitchler and 6-foot senior post Taylor Vasa (11 points, 11 rebounds) combined for all of the offense in a key 10-2 run that stretched a 58-57 lead. En route to her third double-double of the season, Vasa began the spurt with a free throw with 3:46 left, then grabbed two defensive boards.
Vasa’s second defensive carom led to Deitchler’s basket. Deitchler quickly followed with three more points, hitting a free throw to complete a three-point play to give Coach Mike Power’s Chargers a 64-57 lead with 2:35 left.
Deitcher and Vasa battled against 6-foot-3 Grand View sophomore Mia Rosener, who provided 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots for a program that is in its fourth year of NAIA Division I play. The Vikings compete in the Heart of America Conference where there are three ranked teams (No. 6 MidAmerica Nazarene, No. 20 William Penn, No. 22 Central Methodist).
“It definitely was physical,” said Deitchler. “You just gotta be tough. That’s basketball and the GPAC. When Taylor Vasa gets going, it sparks the whole team. She’s a great leader. When she gets going, there’s no stopping her. I try to mimic that.”
The inside offense, which also featured eight points from 6-2 sophomore reserve Logan Ehlers, was needed. Briar Cliff (9-7), which also received 14 points from Alyssa Carley, played much of the game without leading scorer Taylor Wagner (11.7 ppg), who was whistled for her third foul at the 8:49 mark of the second quarter.
Wagner, who entered with eight consecutive double-figure scoring efforts, played only six minutes in the first three periods. Held to five points, Wagner combined with Deitchler, Vasa, Ehlers and Carley on 15 of 17 free throw shooting in the game’s final two minutes and 31 seconds.
“Madelyn had some huge possessions where she got the ball deep in the post and she went to work," said Power. "It wasn’t only Madelyn and Taylor Vasa. I thought there was really good stuff done off the bench, because of Taylor’s situation. Then we had other kids get in foul trouble quick, so we really had to go really deep into the bench.”
Blame the combined 55 fouls from the quick and aggressive defense both teams played.
Grand View (5-9) forced 27 turnovers and had a 15-12 advantage in points off turnovers. Briar Cliff’s double-team pressure on shooters and ball handlers resulted in 21 Vikings turnovers and 36.8 percent shooting by the team from Des Moines, which in the past, competed in five NAIA Division II national tournaments in Sioux City.
Power said from what he saw on film, he didn’t expect Grand View’s pressure to be as intense.
“It was a good thing,” he said. “We needed to work on those things.”
Grand View has held opponents to 39.5 percent shooting. Heading into its first game against a GPAC opponent this season, Coach Kelli Greenway’s squad had forced an average of 19 turnovers.
“It was something we thought we could take advantage of, looking at (Briar Cliff’s) turnovers on the season,” said Greenway. “We tried to amp up that pressure. It came down to us having 21 of our own. We weren’t able to capitalize on the turnovers we did cause. As far as not winning the game, it came down to us not making shots late. Credit them for being tough down the stretch.”