SIOUX CITY | Briar Cliff claimed the eighth and final seed for the upcoming Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament following Saturday afternoon’s 75-70 come-from-behind victory over College of Saint Mary at the Newman Flanagan Center.
Coach Mike Power’s Chargers will take a 15-15 (9-13 GPAC) record into Wednesday night’s 7 o’clock game at Seward, Neb., against No. 1-seeded Concordia, the nation’s top-ranked squad in NAIA Division II. Power’s squad enters with wins in two of their last three games.
Briar Cliff, which received 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench from Logan Ehlers, rallied from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter. College of Saint Mary had a 13-6 advantage in three-point baskets, but the Chargers forced 17 turnovers.
Alyssa Carley made four of BCU’s six three-point baskets in a 16-point performance. Taylor Wagner and reserve Faith Troshynski added 14 and 12 points, respectively.