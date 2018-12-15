BRIAR CLIFF 76, BELLEVUE 73: Jay Wolfe scored 27 points and Jackson Lamb hit the game-winning 3-pointer as the No. 6 Briar Cliff men’s basketball team rallied to defeat Bellevue 76-73 in a nonconference game on Saturday at the Newman Flanagan Center on Saturday in Sioux City.
Ethan Freidel finished with 15 points for the Chargers (11-2) while both Kyle Boerhave and Jaden Kleinhesselink added 10.
Sequan Walker scored 19 points for Bellevue (6-9). Justin Bessard finished with 12 points, Connor Dukes had 11 and Jaron Dickson added 10.
Bellevue led by 15 in the first half and had an 11-point lead in the second half.
Bellevue made a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left to tie the game at 73-all. Lamb hit the game-winning 3-pointer with just two seconds left to give the Chargers a 76-73 lead. Bellevue had a potential game-tying 3-pointer bounce off the rim as time expired.