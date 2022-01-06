College roundup: Briar Cliff men extend streak with win over Dakota Wesleyan

MITCHELL, S.D. — The Briar Cliff University men's basketball team pushed its winning streak to four games with a 12-point victory on Tuesday night, as the Chargers defeated Dakota Wesleyan, 76-64.

The Chargers went into halftime with a 37-33 lead over the Tigers, and then outscored them in the second, 39-31, to finish off the win.

Jaden Kleinhesselink led Briar Cliff with 24 points on the night, while also tying for a team-high with five rebounds. Connor Groves and Quinn Vesey also scored in double figures, with Groves scoring 17 points and and Vesey putting up 12. The trio combined for seven of the Chargers eight 3-pointers in the game.

For Dakota Wesleyan, Koln Oppold had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Teegan Evers and Sawyer Schultz scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Chargers out-shot the Tigers from the field, 57.7 percent to 44.4 percent.

The win improved Briar Cliff to 10-6 on the season and 6-2 in conference play while Dakota Wesleyan fell to 6-9 overall, and 3-5 against GPAC opponents.

Briar Cliff will host Doane on Saturday at 3:45 p.m.

Buena Vista 88, Simpson College 74: The Buena Vista University men earned a decisive road win on Tuesday night, as the Beavers took down Simpson College by an 88-74 score.

BVU scored 46 points in the first half, and went into the break with a 13-point lead over the Storm. The second half was a bit closer, with the Beavers outscoring Simpson by just a single point. But 41 points wasn't enough to bring the Storm within striking distance, as Simpson fell to 4-8 on the season.

Michael Demers led Buena Vista with 21 points on the evening with four 3-pointers while Zane Neubaum had 13. Senior Jake Thompson finished the night with a triple-double, scoring 10 points, dishing out 12 assists, and pulling in 11 rebounds.

Garrett Sittner also had a good night from the field, shooting 7-for-11 for 16 points.

Simpson had three players lead the way on offense, with Caden Rehmeier scoring 15 points and Andrew Curran and Chris Honz both putting up 12.

BVU shot 52.9 percent as a team, while Simpson shot 44.6 percent.

The win improves BVU to 6-8 on the season, and 3-2 in conference play.

Michigan State 79, Nebraska 67: The Nebraska men dropped their second consecutive game to start off the new year, as the Cornhuskers fell to Michigan State by a score of 79-67.

The loss was Nebraska's seventh in its past eight games.

Max Christie had a team-high 21 points for the Spartans on 7-of-9 shooting, while Derrick Walker put up 16 points to lead the Cornhuskers. Bryce McGowens and Kobe Webster each scored 13, with four rebounds apiece.

Nebraska shot 45 percent from the field, while making seven of its 23 3-point tries.

Michigan State improved to 13-2 on the season, and 4-0 in Big Ten play, while Nebraska fell to 6-9, with an 0-4 mark against conference foes.

Women's basketball

Iowa State 81, Oklahoma 71: The Iowa State University women's basketball team improved its season record to 14-1 with a 10-point victory on Tuesday night over Oklahoma.

The No. 12 ranked Cyclones took down the No. 23 Sooners, 81-71, as a big third quarter gave ISU the room it needed to pull off the win.

At the end of the first quarter, Oklahoma led the Cyclones by one points, at 21-20, but Iowa State outscored the Sooners in the second and third by a combined total of 46-31.

The Sooners answered in the fourth with 19 points, but it wasn't enough to close the deficit.

Emily Ryan led the Cyclones with 22 points and eight assists in the game, while Ashley Joens had a double-double, with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Oklahoma guard Madi Williams powered the Sooners' offense with 26 points and nine assists. The loss dropped the Sooners to 12-3 on the season.

Oklahoma out-shot Iowa State, 43.4 percent to 39.7, but the Cyclones out-rebounded the Sooners, 46-37.

Simpson College 96, Buena Vista 39: The Simpson College women walloped Buena Vista on Tuesday, as the Storm improved its season record to 12-1 with an 86-38 win over the Beavers.

The Beavers scored eight points or fewer in three of the four quarters, the lone exception being a 19-point showing in the first quarter. But Simspon scored 21 in the first, and then outscored the Beavers in the final three quarters by a total of 65-19.

Lindsey Anhalt led Buena Vista with 10 points and four steals, while Jenna Taylor had 19 points to lead Simpson, with three of the team's nine 3's. Cassie Nash also had a big night, with 16 points, while Cameron Kincaid had 11 points and eight boards.

As a team, Buena Vista shot 25.5 percent from the field. The Beavers are now 4-7 overall and 2-3 in American Rivers play. They will host Coe College on Saturday, at 2 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0