COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside women eke out win over College of Saint Mary

OMAHA-- The No. 8 Morningside University women's basketball team kept its win streak alive on Saturday, though a victory didn't come easy.

The Mustangs (20-3) emerged from their GPAC matchup against the College of Saint Mary (11-11) with a 64-60 win, as the Mustangs overcame some cold shooting to grab the victory.

Morningside took an early lead with a 14-point first quarter, and led at halftime, 32-26. The Flames then answered with a 20-point outbreak in the third to head into the final frame tied with the Mustangs at 46-46.

In the fourth, the Mustangs managed to stave off the upset by outscoring the Flames, 18-14.

Morningside is now 20-3 overall, and 15-1 in conference play. The Mustangs will play Wednesday, at Dordt.

As a team, Morningside shot just 30.8 percent from the field, while the Flames shot 47.2, led by 19 points from Sidney Anderson.

For the Mustangs, fifth-year senior Sierra Mitchell led the offense with 22 points on six 3-pointers, while Chloe Lofstrom had 14 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Dakota Wesleyan 63, Briar Cliff 56: The Briar Cliff University women fell to Dakota Wesleyan by a score of 63-56, as a strong second half for the Tigers lifted them past the home team.

After one quarter, the two teams were tied at 14-14, and the Tigers scored 12 points in the second to go into the half with a 26-25 advantage.

DWU then scored 21 points in the third quarter and bested the Chargers in the fourth by a 16-12 mark, to secure the win.

Neither team shot all that well from the floor, with the Chargers converting 32.8 percent of their shots, and the Tigers shooting for a mark of 35.6 percent.

Kennedy Benne and Payton Slaughter tied for the Briar Cliff lead with 13 points apiece, and Slaughter also led the team with eight rebounds and three assists.

Four players scored in double figures for Dakota Wesleyan, led by Matti Reiner with 15 points and Isabel Ihnen with 14.

Briar Cliff is now 14-9 overall, and 10-6 in conference play. The Chargers will play at home Wednesday, against Mount Marty.

Jamestown 65, Northwestern 48: The No. 13 ranked Northwestern College women's basketball suffered a surprising loss to Jamestown on Saturday, as the unranked Jimmies held the Red Raiders to single digit scoring in the first and fourth quarters.

Jamestown roared out to an early 18-6 lead in the fourth quarter, and added 14 more in the second to go into the half with a 32-22 lead.

Northwestern outscored the Jimmies, 17-15, in the third quarter, but scored just nine in the fourth while Jamestown put up 18 to hand NWC its second consecutive loss.

Maddie Jones led the Red Raiders with 17 points, but the Raiders shot just 33.3 percent as a team, making three of their 13 attempted 3's.

Jamestown shot 40.7 percent from the field, with Kia Tower and Madelyn Schmidt scoring 12 points apiece.

Northwestern is now 19-5 on the season, and 11-5 in conference play. The Raiders will host the College of Saint Mary on Wednesday.

