COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Northwestern hoops squads take down Morningside

ORANGE CITY-- The Northwestern College men's basketball team kept its conference record perfect on Saturday with a decisive 89-71 win over Morningside University.

The Red Raiders took an early lead by outscoring the Mustangs in the first half, 49-34, and then scored 40 more points in the second half to clinch the victory.

Trent Hilbrands led the Raiders on offense with 30 points, including eight 3-pointers, while Alex Van Kalsbeek finished second on the team with 24 points scored. Matt Onken led the team with 10 blocks.

For Morningside, Will Pottebaum had a team-high 13 points, while Trey Brown and Joey Skoff each had four rebounds.

The Raiders shot 54.1 percent as a team, while shooting 13-of-25 from 3-point range, while the Mustangs shot 40 percent from the field.

Morningside will play its next game on Friday at home against Peru State, while Northwestern will play Saturday, at Viterbo.

Dordt 72, Dakota Wesleyan 58: The Dordt University men's basketball team defeated Dakota Wesleyan at home on Saturday, 72-58, as the Defenders improved their overall season record to 12-4.

Four Dordt players scored in double digits, led by Bryce Coppock with 20. Cade Bleeker scored 14 for the Defenders, while Luke Ranking and Jacob Vis scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, with Vis also finishing with a team-high eight rebounds. As a team, Dordt shot 46.2 percent from the field.

Mason Larson led Dakota Wesleyan with 18 points, while Nick Wittler was close behind with 17 points. Jeffrey Schuch had nine rebounds in the contest.

Dordt's next game will be played on Jan. 1, at Mount Marty.

Midland 84, Briar Cliff 73 (OT): The Briar Cliff University men lost to Midland University in overtime on Saturday, as the Warriors 15 points in the extra period to snag the victory.

Midland scored 48 points in the first half for a 13 point lead, but the Chargers outscored the Warriors in the second half, 34-21, to tie the game at the end of regulation.

The Warriors then outscored the Chargers in overtime, 15-4, to claim the win.

Kyle Boerhave led Briar Cliff with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Jaden Kleinhesselink was close behind with 17 points scored. Boerhave also had four assists in the game.

For Midland, a pair of players powered the offense, as Laurence Merritt scored 29 points, while Bo Sandquist had 24 points, eight rebounds, and six 3-pointers.

As a team, the Warriors made 12 shots from deep.

Women's basketball

Northwestern 78, Morningside 77: The Northwestern College women's basketball team narrowly beat Morningside University on Saturday, 78-77.

The Red Raiders took an early 12-point lead early with 27 first quarter points, but the Mustangs responded by outscoring Northwestern in the second, 23-15. At halftime, the game was tied 42-42.

Both teams had one player who powered the team's offense, with Molly Schany scoring 27 points for the Raiders and Sophia Peppers putting up 26 for Morningside, with seven 3-pointers to her name.

Teammate Taylor Rodenburgh had a double-double, with 15 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

Schany led the Raiders with eight rebounds.

The Raiders overcame eight Morningside steals to win the game, shooting 56.9 percent as a team, while making 13 free throws.

Morningside's next game will be Dec. 17 in Puerto Rico while Northwestern's next game is scheduled for Thursday, at Dakota State.

Dakota Wesleyan 80, Dordt 75: The Dordt University women's basketball team lost a home game to Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday, to fall to 2-5 in GPAC play.

Dakota Wesleyan shot 50 percent from 3-point territory, with Isabel Ihnen making three treys and an team-best 18 points. Jada Campbell scored 15, while Kaylee Kirk had 11 rebounds in the game.

Dordt had four players score double-digit points, led by Karly Gustafson with 19 and Hayden Heimensen with 17 points.

Gustafson also had eight rebounds in the game, while Ashtyn Veerbeek led the team with nine boards.

Dordt's next game will be on Saturday at Westcliff, in Irvine, Calif.

Briar Cliff 67, Midland 53: The Briar Cliff women's basketball team defeated Midland on Saturday, 67-53, thanks to some hot shooting and solid defense from the Chargers.

After falling behind by five points in the first quarter, Briar Cliff scored 20 points in the second quarter to pull within five points at halftime, 37-32.

In the third quarter, the Chargers outscored the Warriors, 17-8, to pull ahead. Both teams scored 18 points in the fourth quarter, which led to a 14 points BCU victory.

Madelyn Deitchler led the Chargers with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Peyton Wingert had 18 points and nine rebounds for Midland, along with four assists. Payton Slaugher led BCU with five assists.

The Chargers outshot the Warriors, 42.9 percent to 34.7 percent.

Briar Cliff's next game will be Dec. 17, against Avila University (Mo.) in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

