Dordt's Ashtyn Veerbeek named GPAC Women's Player of the Year.

SIOUX CITY — A host of Northwest Iowa college women's basketball players were honored by the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) on Wednesday, with Dordt junior Ashtyn Veerbeek leading the pack.

Veerbeek, who transferred to Dordt from Nebraska in 2020, was selected on Wednesday at the GPAC women's basketball player of the year, after a season where she averaged 18.2 points per game, with 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 3.1 blocks per game.

Veerbeek finished the season shooting 49 percent from the field, as Dordt finished the season with a 24-8 overall record, and 16-6 against GPAC foes.

Along with Veerbeek, five other Northwest Iowa players were named First Team All-Conference.

Briar Cliff senior Madelyn Deitchler was a first teamer, along with Morningside seniors Sophia Peppers and Sierra Mitchell. Veerbeekr's junior Dordt teammate Karly Gustafson was named First Team All-Conference as well, as was Northwestern College sophomore Molly Schany.

Four more area athletes were named to the All-Conference Second Team, led by Dordt junior guard Bailey Beckman. Northwestern junior Maddie Jones was also a Second Team All-Conference player, along with Morningside junior McKenna Sims and Briar Cliff junior Konnor Sudmann.

Dakota Wesleyan senior Kaylee Kirk, who was named to the All Conference Second Team, was also named the GPAC Defensive Player of the Year, while Doane's Mak Hatcliff was the GPAC Freshman of the Year.

Jason Christensen of Dakota Wesleyan was named as the conference's Coach of the Year.

GPAC All-Conference Teams

First Team

Madelyn Deitchler, Sr., Briar Cliff

Hannah DeMars, Jr, Jamestown

Sierra Mitchell, Sr., Morningside

Sophia Peppers, Sr., Morningside

Karly Gustafson, Jr., Dordt

Mak Hatcliff, Fr., Doane

Matti Reiner, Jr., Dakota Wesleyan

Taysha Ruston, Fr., Concordia

Molly Schany, Soph., Northwestern

Ashtyn Veerbeek, Jr., Dordt

Second Team

Taylor Beacom, Sr., Hastings

Bailey Beckman, Jr., Dordt

Jada Campbell, Sr., Dakota Wesleyan

Maddie Jones, Jr., Northwestern

Noelle Josephson, Sr., Jamestown

Kaylee Kirk, Sr., Dakota Wesleyan

Alyssa Marsh-Contreras, Sr., College of Saint Mary

McKenna Sims, Jr., Morningside

Konnor Sudmann, Jr., Briar Cliff

Peyton Wingert, Sr., Midland

Area Honorable Mentions

Briar Cliff: Payton Slaughter, Kennedy Benne

Dordt: Janie Schoonhoven

Morningside: Chloe Lofstrom, Taylor Rodenburgh, Aspen Jansa

Northwestern: Jada Cunningham, Devyn Kemble, Taylor VanderVelde

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0