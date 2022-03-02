Dordt's Ashtyn Veerbeek named GPAC Women's Player of the Year.

SIOUX CITY — A host of Northwest Iowa college women's basketball players were honored by the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) on Wednesday, with Dordt junior Ashtyn Veerbeek leading the pack.
Veerbeek, who transferred to Dordt from Nebraska in 2020, was selected on Wednesday at the GPAC women's basketball player of the year, after a season where she averaged 18.2 points per game, with 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 3.1 blocks per game.
Veerbeek finished the season shooting 49 percent from the field, as Dordt finished the season with a 24-8 overall record, and 16-6 against GPAC foes.
Along with Veerbeek, five other Northwest Iowa players were named First Team All-Conference.
Briar Cliff senior Madelyn Deitchler was a first teamer, along with Morningside seniors Sophia Peppers and Sierra Mitchell. Veerbeekr's junior Dordt teammate Karly Gustafson was named First Team All-Conference as well, as was Northwestern College sophomore Molly Schany.
People are also reading…
Four more area athletes were named to the All-Conference Second Team, led by Dordt junior guard Bailey Beckman. Northwestern junior Maddie Jones was also a Second Team All-Conference player, along with Morningside junior McKenna Sims and Briar Cliff junior Konnor Sudmann.
Dakota Wesleyan senior Kaylee Kirk, who was named to the All Conference Second Team, was also named the GPAC Defensive Player of the Year, while Doane's Mak Hatcliff was the GPAC Freshman of the Year.
Jason Christensen of Dakota Wesleyan was named as the conference's Coach of the Year.
GPAC All-Conference Teams
First Team
Madelyn Deitchler, Sr., Briar Cliff
Hannah DeMars, Jr, Jamestown
Sierra Mitchell, Sr., Morningside
Sophia Peppers, Sr., Morningside
Karly Gustafson, Jr., Dordt
Mak Hatcliff, Fr., Doane
Matti Reiner, Jr., Dakota Wesleyan
Taysha Ruston, Fr., Concordia
Molly Schany, Soph., Northwestern
Ashtyn Veerbeek, Jr., Dordt
Second Team
Taylor Beacom, Sr., Hastings
Bailey Beckman, Jr., Dordt
Jada Campbell, Sr., Dakota Wesleyan
Maddie Jones, Jr., Northwestern
Noelle Josephson, Sr., Jamestown
Kaylee Kirk, Sr., Dakota Wesleyan
Alyssa Marsh-Contreras, Sr., College of Saint Mary
McKenna Sims, Jr., Morningside
Konnor Sudmann, Jr., Briar Cliff
Peyton Wingert, Sr., Midland
Area Honorable Mentions
Briar Cliff: Payton Slaughter, Kennedy Benne
Dordt: Janie Schoonhoven
Morningside: Chloe Lofstrom, Taylor Rodenburgh, Aspen Jansa
Northwestern: Jada Cunningham, Devyn Kemble, Taylor VanderVelde