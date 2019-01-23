SIOUX CITY | Cheryl Carter had little, if any trouble adjusting to collegiate basketball.
The former Cheryl Dreckman was a star in the six-player game back at old Marcus High School. There, she scored 2,553 points, which included a 43.1 scoring average as a 1986 senior when the Eagles went 23-1 and competed in the state tournament, a 16-team event in those days and no classes involved.
Little did the 5-foot-8 guard know that she’d become the squad’s leading scorer each season she played the full-court game. At one time, she was Iowa’s all-time women’s collegiate scoring leader with 3,248 points.
“No one didn’t know what I would be like, coming in from three-on-three to five-on-five,” said Carter Saturday afternoon during a break in activities at Briar Cliff’s 50th golden anniversary of women’s basketball.
“I was on the offensive side, so I had that part down. Defense was easy to pick up. I’ll give Coach (Cindy) Tudehope a lot of credit with the drills she drilled us every day, teaching us the right position where we are supposed to be on defense. I was one who did whatever I needed to do to get better. With a good work ethic and a good teacher teaching us all the drills, making sure we knew where we were supposed to be, that helped.”
Now a physical education/health instructor at Lincoln Northeast High School, Carter was among an estimated 75 former Chargers who attended the event. Athletes from virtually all eras gathered on the court at the Newman Flanagan Center following Briar Cliff’s 66-55 Great Plains Athletic Conference win over Doane.
Carter was one of two athletes who was spotlighted along with 1978 graduate Mary Schrad. The two fist-bumped each other when they were introduced while BCU associate athletic director Jared Bodammer read bios of each other.
Carter may have never competed in a national tournament, but the squads she played on combined for an 87-36 record and reached the NAIA District 15 title game in 1989 and 1990. At the time of her 1990 graduation, she had 11 records, eight which still stand.
“It’s a totally different atmosphere, all the new buildings that are up here,” said Carter. “To see the Atrium and the Stark Center ... everything that has gone up around here. It’s a great feeling coming back.”
Carter set the tone for her career by leading the Chargers as a freshman with a 23.1 scoring average. She won the first of three straight NAIA All-America honors a year later when she posted team-leading marks of 26.9 points and 8.4 rebounds.
Carter won NAIA player of the week honors twice as a sophomore and three times overall. She won NAIA District 15 player of the year honors in each of her last three seasons, averaging 28.3 points and 8.0 rebounds as a junior, then scored at a 27.3 clip as a senior.
“I never worried about the points,” said Carter. “They just happened. I just played to have fun and hopefully we won and that’s what we did. I wanted to win every game when I stepped on the floor. I was going hard no matter what. I was a team player.”
As a senior, Carter surpassed the former Iowa women’s career record of 3,171 points set in 1987 by Jeannie Demers of Buena Vista. Eventually, Northwestern College’s Deb (Remmerde) Leusink passed her as the state’s all-time collegiate scoring leader with 3,854 points, thanks to an incredible 1,122-point senior year (2017-18), the season the Red Raiders won the NAIA national championship.
Carter’s number 32 was retired on Feb. 17, 1990. She became the 14th member of the Briar Cliff Athletic Hall of Fame in 1996.
Carter had another purpose in Saturday’s visit.
Her niece, 5-6 junior guard Sarah Dreckman of Marcus, came off the bench to score six points in a triumph which put Coach Mike Power’s squad in a three-way tie for sixth place with Hastings and Midland in the GPAC standings.
Nowadays, Carter is just a basketball fan. A former Dakota Valley junior high girls basketball coach, she hasn’t been involved in coaching since her family moved to Waverly, Neb., four years ago. Each of her two children plays varsity basketball at Waverly High, Ben as a senior and Abbie as a freshman.