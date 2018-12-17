FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. | Here’s a very rare statistic.
Peyton Banks missed each of her seven shots from the field. However, she made each of her 14 free throw attempts and grabbed 13 rebounds while helping Siena Heights to an 82-67 women’s basketball win over Briar Cliff Monday morning at the Cruzin’ Classic.
Haley Hoffman and Alyssa Larson each tallied 20 points for Siena Heights (11-3), which not only shot 51.1 percent from the field. Siena Heights, a team receiving votes in the NAIA Division II poll, also outscored Coach Mike Power’s Chargers 33-13 from the free throw line.
Briar Cliff (8-7), which is also receiving votes, forced 34 turnovers, but shot just 32.4 percent and committed 30 fouls. Taylor Wagner scored 18 points while teammates Breanna Allen and Alyssa Carley added 16 and 11 points, respectively for a squad that saw two players foul out.
Briar Cliff is idle until Dec. 29 when it faces Grand View in a 1 p.m. Holiday Classic game at Morningside College.