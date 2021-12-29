Grand View goes on late 8-0 run to beat Briar Cliff women's basketball

SIOUX CITY — The little things just didn’t add up for the Briar Cliff University women’s basketball team on Wednesday.

Grand View returned to Newman Flanagan Center as part of BCU’s Holiday Classic, and handed the Chargers an 81-70 loss.

The Vikings went on an 8-0 run to end the third quarter, and even though the Chargers tried to answer that, the Vikings held them at bay.

BCU led 51-47 when GVU took its run, and it got started with a 3-pointer from Kelly Leerar.

Then, Grand View took the lead with 40 seconds left in the third quarter, as Isabel Gscheidle drove to the lane.

With 4 seconds left in the quarter, Gscheidle hit an open 3-pointer to ended their lead by four points.

“That just took the wind right out of us,” BCU coach Brita Hand said. “We have to find a way to counter that stuff.”

The Vikings weren’t afraid to take 3-point shots, as they were 10-for-29 from deep. GVU made seven 3s during the second half.

Hand would like to see the Chargers have more communication in terms of their perimeter defense.

“They got hot from the 3-point line, and we didn’t keep them from shooting 3s,” Hand said. “We have to find a way to play a full 40 minutes. That’s been kind of a theme for us in games this year. We get ahead early, and let the other team back into the game.”

The Chargers had two ladies who scored in double figures. Konnor Sudmann made 10 out of 16 shots en route to a 23-point game. Sudmann had 12 of those during the first half.

“I thought Konnor played one of her better games all year,” Hand said. “It was great to see her going, and hopefully we can get her going. That’s a good, efficient night for her.”

Emma Sterkel made two 3s en route to a 10-point game.

Grand View also attacked the glass well. It got nine offensive rebounds on the night, including five in the second half. Grand View earned two in the same possession with 2 minutes, 40 seconds to go, which led to Brianda Bane making two free throws.

Newell-Fonda High School grad Ella Larsen had one of those offensive rebounds to go along with her 11 points.

Larsen also had a key conventional 3-point play earlier in the quarter, but she missed the free throw.

“I needed that for me,” Larsen said. “I felt like I helped my team finally. Making that and-one was pretty great, and it hyped up the team.

“Tonight, I think the difference is that we came out to play,” the former Mustang said. “We knew we had to focus and do what we do best. We stayed tough, and we stayed accountable.”

Remsen, Iowa, native Brianna Jensen also played for Grand View for about 8 minutes. She took one shot, but it was a miss.

