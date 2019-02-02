HASTINGS, Neb. | Shandra Farmer scored a game-high 19 points while leading Hastings to a 72-55 Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball win over Briar Cliff Saturday afternoon.
Gabby Grasso added 12 points on 6 of 7 shooting for Hastings, which stretched a 32-26 halftime lead by outscoring the Chargers 23-17 in the third quarter. En route to the Broncos’ sixth consecutive win in the series, they had an 11-5 advantage in three-point baskets and forced 32 turnovers.
Briar Cliff (14-12, 7-11 GPAC) suffered its second straight loss and also fell for the third time in the last four games. Nevertheless, Coach Mike Power’s squad is in eighth place in the conference standings, the position needed for participation in the GPAC Tournament later this month.
Taylor Vasa scored 10 points to lead the Chargers while Taylor Wagner and Faith Troshynski each added eight. Logan Ehlers claimed a game-high eight rebounds.
Briar Cliff will host Northwestern Wednesday night.