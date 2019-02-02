HASTINGS, Neb. - Bart Hiscock hit a pair of free throws with five seconds left to help Hastings upset No. 10 Briar Cliff 93-91 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game at Lynn Farrell Arena Saturday.
The winning points capped a 28-point outing, which is a season high for Hisock. Logan Cale also added 20 points while Ben Walhberg had a double-double for the Broncos (17-10 overall and 8-9 GPAC) with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
The matchup was tight throughout, with Briar Cliff's 28-20 lead late in the first half the biggest for either team during the game. The Chargers (18-6 overall and 12-5 GPAC) got a game-high 31 points from Jay Wolfe but dropped into third place behind Jamestown in the league race. Ethan Freidel also had 16 points, Jaden Kleinhesselink 15 and Jackson Lamb for the Chargers.