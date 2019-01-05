SIOUX CITY | This was a game where leaders shined.
On one hand, there was Jay Wolfe, who scored seven overtime points and finished one assist shy of a triple-double. Then there was Ethan Freidel, who continues to flourish in a leadership role in his seventh game as a starter.
Wolfe supplied 26 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists while directing sixth-ranked Briar Cliff to a 106-103 Great Plains Athletic Conference win over Hastings Saturday afternoon in the CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic at the Tyson Events Center. Freidel added 21 points and was responsible for some of the clutch baskets in a game that featured seven ties and 14 lead changes.
“Those guys have been really good for us,” said Briar Cliff Coach Mark Svagara, whose team also received double-figure scoring in the squad’s third straight win from reserve Jaden KIeinhesselink (19), Jackson Lamb (13) and Nic Boerhave (11), a trio who combined for nine of the squad’s 18 three-point baskets.
“They have taken the reins and kind of directed and dictated our offense since Erich (Erdman) has been hurt. They are really thriving in that role, Jay in particular. He is such a heady, smart player. He always makes the right play and when you have a senior leader like that which you can go to in a game like this, that’s the luxury for a coach for sure.”
Wolfe, third in the GPAC with a 21.8 scoring average, went 5-for-5 from the free throw line in overtime, including a pair of key connections that gave Briar Cliff (14-3, 8-2 GPAC) a 102-99 lead with 1:58 left in the extra session. These were big free throws because they came after Hastings had committed a turnover nine seconds after Kleinhesselink made a pair of free throws for the contest’s final lead change.
Wolfe made the game’s final basket. Reserve Kevin Miller, Hastings’ top scorer with 36 points, missed a three-point basket and Freidel, who has averaged 19.2 points since entering the starting lineup, grabbed the defensive board, enabling Briar Cliff to improve to 5-0 when topping the century mark.
Freidel credited Wolfe for helping him in his new role.
“I couldn’t ask for a better leader on this team,” said Freidel. “Jay makes so many big plays and he keeps us in games. He’s so positive out there, it’s unbelievable. He really came in clutch for us. Everybody on this team trusts each other so much and makes it easy out there. I trust Jay when he has the ball. He trusts me when I have the ball.”
Freidel topped the 20-point mark for the fourth straight game. The 6-footer, who averaged 23 points while leading Tea Area to the 2017 South Dakota Class A state championship, scored at a 28.6 rate in that span, converting 22 of 41 three-point attempts.
“Ethan and I talked before the season and I told him, ‘Listen, you’re going to be one of our leading scorers, but I want you to come off the bench,’” said Svagera. “I wanted him to be our sixth man because having a player like him is a luxury for us. Being unselfish and a great teammate, he was fine with it. When Erich got hurt, he was thrust into the starting lineup. He is a confident kid.”
Kleinhesselink, a 6-2 freshman guard, established a season-high with his fourth double-digit scoring effort of the season. Lamb’s all-around effort included six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Roetman scored nine points off the bench and was a defensive presence with three rebounds and two blocked shots.
Hastings (12-6, 5-5) also received double-digit scoring from three others, including Bart Hiscock’s 25 points. The Broncos, who fought back from four four-point deficits in regulation, shot 52.6 percent, but slipped to 0-3 in overtime games.
Hastings also out-rebounded the Chargers 43-36. However, Briar Cliff had an 18-12 advantage in threes and missed just once in 17 free throw attempts.
“We knew coming in, they were a good team,” said Freidel. “We knew they were going to give us a fight because they’re a physical team. I give credit to our big guys for fighting with their big guys throughout the game. Hastings gave us a really good game.”