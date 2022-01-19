Maddie Jones leads Northwestern women's basketball to road win at Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY – Maddie Jones delivered two very important plays when her team needed it the most on Wednesday night.

Jones, a junior for the Northwestern College women’s basketball team, scored five pivotal points in a 63-53 win for the Red Raiders over Briar Cliff at Newman Flanagan Center.

Jones helped the Red Raiders extend the lead by creating a steal with 2 minutes, 21 seconds left in the game, and she sped down the court to make a layup, which converted into a 3-point play.

Then, Jones again stuck her hands into the Briar Cliff offense to create another steal-and-score opportunity, which extended the Northwestern lead to eight, its biggest lead to that point of the night.

Jones tacked on two more points, to make the score 61-53.

Jada Cunningham made the game’s final two free throws, making the game its final score at 63-53. Northwestern outscored the Chargers 23-11 during the fourth quarter. Northwestern forced BCU to five turnovers in the fourth quarter.

Jones scored a game-high 15 points while Cunningham had 10. Hannah Nerem scored 11 poins.

The game was tight throughout the entire night and each team spent the first quarter figuring each other out.

Northwestern made 3 of its 15 first shots while the Chargers were 4 of 13 during the first quarter. Briar Cliff led 25-24 at the half.

Madelyn Deitchler led BCU with 11 points while Payton Slaughter had 10.

