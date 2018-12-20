MESA, Ariz. - Ethan Freidel scored a career-high 33 points to lead Briar Cliff past Benedictine-Mesa 84-70 in a men's college basketball played late Thursday evening.
Jay Wolfe also had 25 points for BCU, which built a 40-26 halftime lead and led by double figures most of the second half. Jaden Kleinhesselink pulled down seven rebound to lead the Chargers on the boards.
Benedictine-Mesa (10-5) got 26 points from Jorge Cano. Briar Cliff (12-4) returs to the court Jan. 2 when it plays at Midland.
BRIAR CLIFF (84)
Ethan Freidel 8-15 10-11 33, Jay Wolfe 6-13 12-13 25, Nic Lutmer 2-5 2-2 6, Kyle Boerhave 2-2 0-0 5, Jackson Lamb 1-5 1-2 4, Austin Roetman 3-4 0-2 7, Jaden Kleinhesselink 0-6 4-4 4, Sammy Green 0-0 0-1 0, Jeff Daubanton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 29-35 84
BENEDICTINE-MESA (70)
Jorge Cano 8-9 10-17 26, Jalen Jordan 4-11 4-4 15, Jordan Mitchell 4-14 3-4 11, Carter Aby 1-7 0-0 2, Henry Galinato 0-3 0-0 0, Richie Thornton V 1-5 3-5 5, Carter Wilson 2-3 0-0 4, Kendrick Gannon 1-1 1-2 3, Demetrius Valdez 0-1 2-2 2, Bryan Cervants 1-6 0-0 2, Antowine Locke Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 23-34 70
Halftime - Briar Cliff 40, Benedictine-Mesa 26. 3 point shooting - Freidel 7-11, Wolfe 1-7, Lutmer 0-2, Boerhave 1-1, Lamb 1-3, Roetman 1-1, Green 0-1, Kleinhesselink 0-4), Benedictine-Mesa 3-15 (Jordan 3-6, Mitchell 0-2, Aby 0-1, Thornton 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Cervantes 0-4). Fouled out - Jordan, Mitchell, Roetman. Rebounds - Briar Cliff 28 (Kleinhesselink 7), Benedictine-Mesa 44 (Cano 11). Assists - Briar Cliff 12 (Boerhave, Wolfe 4), Benedictine-Mesa 8 (Mitchell 3). Turnovers - Briar Cliff 13, Benedictine-Mesa 14. Total fouls - Briar Cliff 24, Benedictine-Mesa 28